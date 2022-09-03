City's mission to become Championship pacesetters

Interview

Norwich City are searching for their fifth successive victory as they welcome Coventry to Carrow Road today. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are gunning to make it five successive wins as they welcome Mark Robins' Coventry to Carrow Road this afternoon.

The Canaries have hit form after a spluttering start to their Championship campaign and could reach the summit of the division with a victory today.

Dean Smith isn't paying attention to league tables at this embryonic stage of the season but is hoping his side can become the pacesetters in the league.

"Winning does breed confidence though within players," Smith said. "Unlike me they will certainly be looking at the league table, knowing they’ve moved up to second place.

"They will take something from that and rightly so because you can only beat what is placed in front of you and they have done that."

Those inside the Championship keep referring to the quality level being relatively even this season.

Smith is hoping that extending their winning run to five matches will help them grab control of the division.

"There are some good teams in the league. The two defeats we have had came against Hull and Cardiff and not too many people expect them to be in the top half of the league this season. It just shows that if you’re right or make mistakes, then you can get beat.

"The key for me is achieving consistency of performance and we will have some really good games this season but also some tough ones as well.

"We have to concentrate on what we do."

The task awaiting City is Coventry, who sit bottom of the table having played just four matches this season due to issues with their pitch at the CBS Stadium.

Smith played with ex-Canaries striker Robins at Sheffield Wednesday and has plenty of respect for the building job he has overseen alongside experienced assistant Adi Viveash.

"The one thing I can say is that they are a good team. I’ve watched them last season and they are a top half team," Smith said. "They play some really good football and have some excellent young players.

"I’ve reminded the team already that Coventry are a good team and told them not to get drawn into a false sense of security that it’s going to be a game that we can run over; it won’t be.

"I played with Mark Robins and know Adi Viveash. They are a great double act. After the season they had last year, he nearly broke into a smile! He's a really good lad and he's worked extremely well. The two of them have developed some talented players and developed a real style of play."