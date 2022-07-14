Don't judge us on pre-season - Smith's message to City fans

Interview

Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith watches on from the stands during the Pre-season friendly match at the Walks Stadium, King's Lynn Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 12/07/2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith has a message for Norwich City supporters - don't judge the team on what you are seeing in the early stages of pre-season.

The Canaries have made an unbeaten start to their preparations for the fresh Championship season, most recently recording a 2-0 victory over King's Lynn Town.

Smith previously described Norwich as a 'work in progress' and that point remains as they look to increase their tactical work starting with a tough fixture against last season's Ligue 1 runners-up Marseille on Saturday.

Since he took over last November, there have been questions asked about what a 'Dean Smith Norwich City' side looks like, but the man himself is calling for patience as he continues to put his ideas across to the squad.

"As I've said before, shapes and systems can be what they want but it's the style of play that is going to be the most important thing for us next season, with and without the ball.

"We want to be quick on transitions, win the ball back as quick as we can and we don't want to be throwing aimless balls into the penalty box. That is the sort of style that we are looking for.

"You can do that with multiple systems," Smith said.

Norwich spent last week away in the Bavaria region of Germany for a training camp that included some team bonding alongside double sessions.

All of this preparation is designed to help Smith study how his team copes under a high workload, as will be the case at times next season in the Championship.

Reflecting on the week away, Smith believes they extracted plenty from their trip that will stand them in good stead for the new campaign.

Norwich City spent a week away in Germany as part of their pre-season preparations. - Credit: Focus Images/Focus Images Ltd

"The week away was brilliant," Smith reflected. "My assistant Craig Shakespeare has been to a lot of pre-season camps and he felt that was the best one he has had in terms of facilities, camaraderie and the work we got out of the players as well.

"We're playing games stressed at the moment, which is what we want. We're working on the fitness side and the tactical side of what we're looking for. The big for me at this stage is to get players through unharmed and injury-free.

"We are really pleased with how it is going so far and we're looking forward to getting everything right ahead of that first game against Cardiff."