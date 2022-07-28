City youngster Gibbs has caught Smith's eye

News

Liam Gibbs was a stand out pre-season performer for Norwich City boss Dean Smith.

The 19-year-old, who crossed the East Anglian divide after emerging through Ipswich Town’s academy, made a big impression on the City chief ahead of the Canaries' Championship return.

Gibbs featured again in the Scottish finale at Hibs, but may still find first team minutes hard to come by with Norwich in the market for a third midfield signing to join previous close season arrivals Isaac Hayden and Gabriel Sara.

CF Montreal’s Ismael Kone has been identified to bolster an area of the squad Smith was keen to beef up following relegation from the Premier League.

Another highly-rated development prospect, Flynn Clarke, sealed a loan move to Walsall, but whatever this season holds for Gibbs the teenager looks set for a big future at Carrow Road.

“We like him a lot,” said Smith. “Young Gibbo did well in pre-season. There is a lad who was part of the Under-23s group, who had an opportunity to come and train with us, and he has certainly come up in our thoughts. He has done really well. He has a calmness on the ball and a good range of passing.

"Jonathan Tomkinson was another of the young lads who impressed me. He is a very good centre back. We wanted players to put their hands up this summer and we got that.

"I knew Danel (Sinani) was a good player, but it was our first chance to have a look at him and he is someone myself and the coaching staff like.”

Smith revealed in Scotland he knew his first choice line up for Saturday's Championship kick-off at Cardiff, but he still had some tough selection calls after hailing the impact of his returning loanees.

“Jordan (Hugill) made his presence felt after coming back from loan with the goals he scored and Sam McCallum has done well,” said Smith. “Onel (Hernandez) was really good at Hibs. He provided the one spark we had, and you know he has that threat because of his pace. He can deliver a cross.

“We wanted the loan players coming back to give us real problems. Now we have four players to add to the group who were here, and the ones we have brought in.

"The lads have minutes in their legs and we’ll be ready for Cardiff. We know the standard required this season.”