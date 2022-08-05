Smith takeaways: City boss on Nunez debut, transfer window and Hayden's fitness

News

Dean Smith is hoping new signing Marcelino Nunez will be ready to play a role in their Championship match against Wigan Athletic. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues around Norwich City's opening home game of the season against Wigan Athletic.

The Canaries boss held his pre-match press call on Friday morning at Colney.

This was what Smith had to say on the following...

Will Marcelino Nunez make his Norwich City debut this weekend?

We are just waiting on some paperwork for Marce as well, and I don't expect any issues around that, so he should be available for selection.

It's actually nice to have a near full squad to choose from so we can actually leave some people off the bench this week.

From what we've seen in training, he's a bundle of energy, has really good connecting skills, can see a pass forward and can receive the ball very well. Sara is very similar as well, and I think they can add a creative spark in the final third.

I’ve had a language barrier before with new players coming in; Neal Maupay at Brentford comes to mind and I had it with Douglas Luiz last year at Villa. We have a translator in who is very helpful and comes out on the training pitch. We also have Onel Hernandez and Teemu Pukki who are both very good at Spanish. We have several players out there who can do the translating. It’s not the barrier that it once was.

Are Norwich City done in the transfer window?

No. We are still hoping for some more (additions). We're still working on some as well.

It's a long window and we still have another three and a half weeks until the end of August. There might be some ins and outs, we will have to wait to see.

I think maybe some more creativity in the squad would be good. Somebody who can unlock the door.

We have the players here who can do that already, we didn't show it last week and the players know that and will be better against Wigan. If we can add to our ranks with the level of quality that we need then we will be happy.

Jon Rowe will miss a chunk of Norwich City's Championship season with a shin inury. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

How is Isaac Hayden's recovery going? Is he following a similar timeline to the one given earlier in the summer?

He's on the same pathway (end of August).

All the swelling has gone off his knee now and he's really happy with how things are progressing.

What is the latest with Jon Rowe after his scan?

Jon is out at the moment.

He has had a scan and has a stress-related injury on his shin. He will be out for a while but I'm not sure how long.