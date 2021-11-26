Smith responds to transfer link to Hull City defender

Video

Hull City's Jacob Greaves (pictured right) is not a player Dean Smith has discussed since his arrival at Norwich City - Credit: PA

Hull City’s highly rated centre back Jacob Greaves is not on Dean Smith’s radar at Norwich City ahead of the January transfer window.

Speculation on Humberside the 21-year-old is being tracked by the Canaries was news to the head coach on Friday morning.

Sporting director Stuart Webber reiterated at the club’s annual meeting on Thursday he expects a quiet upcoming transfer window.

City spent upwards of £60m in the summer, and Smith’s priority is getting the best out of his current squad.

The new man’s former Aston Villa connections had already seen him touted recently with a return to his old club for Conor Hourihane and Keinan Davies.

But Greaves appears not to be an active target at this stage for the Carrow Road chief.

“No, he's not somebody that we’ve spoken about,” said Smith. “I've got 23 outfield players I am working with Norwich at the moment and getting to know them, so I'm not looking any further ahead of that. I've got nine outfield defenders, I've got six outfield midfielders, plenty of options in the forward areas.

"So at the moment, I'm really pleased with what we've got, and just getting to know them at the moment.

“We've certainly got a lot of bodies in the building and a lot of them have been new signings as well and we probably haven't seen the best off just yet, but we'll work with them and make sure we do see the best of them.”

I hear a whisper Norwich are interested in Jacob Greaves @HullCity .



No great surprise as half the Premier League will be checking him out.



Suggested to me Norwich are offering a 'buy and loan-back deal'. #hcafc — David Burns (@bbcburnsy) November 26, 2021

Greaves had been linked with a potential ‘buy and loan back’ interest from City, after emerging as a key figure in the Tigers’ elevation to the Championship this season. The defender has made 19 league appearances so far, after an impressive role in Hull’s League One title triumph.

Norwich look well stocked at centre back, with the emergence of Irish youngster Andrew Omobamidele and Schalke loanee Ozan Kabak. Captain Grant Hanley and Ben Gibson started Smith’s first game in charge last week, while Christoph Zimmermann is on the comeback trail after ankle surgery.

City chief Webber was clear Norwich would need to sell to bolster Smith’s squad in January.

“It won't be a lot (of business). We would need to sell someone. We invested heavily in the summer. There won't be a lot of business from us,” he told shareholders on Thursday at Carrow Road.