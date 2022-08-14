Byram key to City's left back injury curse

Injury news

Sam Byram’s return to fitness holds the key to whether Norwich City go into the market to solve a left back injury crisis ahead of Huddersfield’s midweek Championship visit.

Jacob Sorensen is now being assessed by the club’s medical staff after rolling his ankle in the 2-1 defeat at Hull City.

The makeshift full back had to step in on Saturday with Dimi Giannoulis (ankle) and Sam McCallum (foot) ruled out for weeks.

Smith was hopeful Byram would be back in contention for Millwall’s visit to Carrow Road this Friday, after missing out since early in pre-season with a thigh issue.

But that now takes on added urgency with Kenny McLean filling in for the final 30 minutes on Humberside.

The left-footed Ben Gibson may also come into Smith’s thoughts for the Terriers. The City chief is expected to provide a further update at his pre-match press call from Colney on Monday morning.

“Unfortunately it looks like a curse. We are losing a left back a game. I don’t remember anything like it as a coach, certainly not to the same position,” said Smith. “It is a concern because we have to rectify it. We probably do have to look in the market now.

"That depends on how long Jacob might be out and whether Sam can push back for Tuesday or not, and then we probably decide after that.

“We don’t know how badly Jacob has rolled his ankle, but he couldn’t continue in the game.”

Smith has no such issues further forward, with Gabriel Sara and Jordan Hugill both omitted from his match day squad at Hull.

“I feel, fitness-wise, there is a few ahead of Sara at the moment. The cup was his first start since April so he is catching up with the other players but there is certainly a lot of quality there,” said Smith. “With Jordan I just felt we had Onel (Hernandez), Danel (Sinani), AJ (Aaron Ramsey) and Sarge (Josh Sargent) so a lot of forward thinking players.

"He was the unfortunate one to miss out. But as I said to him, it will be horses for courses at times.”