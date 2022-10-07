Smith takeaways: Cantwell boost; Mind takeover; JT visit

Interview

Todd Cantwell is back in the mix for Norwich City against Preston after missing the last two Championship games - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues ahead of Norwich City's Championship game against Preston.

The Canaries' boss held his pre-match press call at Colney on Friday morning.

This is what Smith had to say on the following.

Norfolk and Waveney Mind takeover of shirt sponsorship ahead of World Mental Health Day

We're very thankful that Lotus have lent the shirt for this Preston game. We all know mental health awareness now is very big for everybody. I think I've spoke before about having a close friend who went through it involved in football in Martin Ling and seeing that period where he was struggling.

So I think it's great that the awareness is getting out there. There's an awful lot going on around the football club, you know, to do with mental health awareness week, next week as well.

Todd Cantwell boost and fitness status of squad

Todd trained on Thursday (after a quad issue) so he is back and available for this weekend. No issues with the lads who were on duty at Reading. Liam (Gibbs) had his first start for a month or so and I thought he was our best player on on Tuesday night. And as I said before, the numbers that he he spits out are really good. He is a fit boy. So no problems with him having a second game in a few days.

(Could Dimi Giannoulis feature for the 21s in a scheduled game on Sunday?) No, none of our players will be involved against Stoke. On Dimi, we'll be guided by the lad and the rehab staff. He's working really hard with them at the moment. He's on the grass, he is striking balls, so he's getting closer to a return to training.

(Could Isaac Hayden be involved this side of the World Cup?) I certainly won't be putting any more timelines on Isaac. I think it is always dangerous to do that with any player, but he's on the grass and he's with the rehab team, like Dimi. It's a similar one to him. Once they hand them to us and say they're ready to train then you know they're good to go for me.

Considered Reading reflections

I asked the players after the Blackpool game to go and control the game a little bit more. I didn't think we were good enough on the ball at Blackpool at times. I thought we did control the ball from the start, watching the game. They didn't touch the ball for the first 20 minutes.

Then they've had a counter. I think Andy Carroll gets a header and they go on and have a five minute spell after that. But within that first 20 minutes, we never really opened them up. I didn't recall a clear cut chance.

It was a game that was free of too many big chances. I think the ones that came, came our way. Kenny (McLean's) was probably the biggest. We've had a couple of headers from Grant Hanley. Andrew (Omobamidele) had one late on. Nacho (Marcelino Nunez) just after half-time.

A bit disappointed with our creativity on the night. But our control of the ball was better. I thought we controlled the game for long periods.

Preston threat

They have been very well organised, you can tell that by the lack of goals they have conceded and the way they have accumulated points. When they defend, they defend really well. You know, it's a great achievement, keeping that many clean sheets and not conceding away from home this season.

I hope they'll come out and attack, but I'm not sure whether they will or not. We have to work on different scenarios, whether it's a team that's going to look to just sit and counter us or engage us.

But every game I've seen they keep two up front, and they are a threat on the transition. So we've got to be extra careful.

John Terry visit to City’s pre-Reading hotel (Smith's former assistant head coach at Aston Villa)

He was just there for a catch up. He's been over in Qatar and he's been playing golf in America. I hadn't seen him for a while and he wanted to come over and see myself and Shakey (Craig Shakespeare).

He's going to pop over to the training ground as well soon to watch training. He's still really good friends and we keep in touch.