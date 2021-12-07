Sargent backed by City boss in goal quest

Video

Norwich City forward Josh Sargent is yet to get off the goalscoring mark in the Premier League - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith is urging Josh Sargent not to fret about his quest for an elusive Premier League goal.

Sargent is yet to register in the top flight since his summer move from Werder Bremen, and spurned another chance to open his league account late on in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Tottenham.

The 21-year-old US international was a key figure in Smith’s opening day win over Southampton, and the City chief is backing Sargent to come good.

“I hope it isn’t weighing on him,” he said. “Since I have been here he has played as a wide forward. At half-time in the Southampton game he pretty much helped change the performance. His work rate is there for all to see.

"There was an early chance in the Wolves game he put over and he would be disappointed with the chance he had at the far post against Newcastle.

"If he keeps working hard the rewards usually come. He is a really diligent lad who works hard every day. He understands the game and you can see that there's a want and a need to go and score that first goal and, once he does, I am sure he will be flying.

“I saw him play for Werder Bremen as well as America before I came to the club. I've seen Josh a few times. His work ethic is right up there and it's something that you come to expect from American players anyway. They have a huge work ethic.

"Tactically he is obviously learning the game because he is still a young player. But when he came off the bench against Southampton he made an impact and that is what we want. We want them to make an impact and change games.”

Smith called on the likes of Sargent and Adam Idah ‘to come to the party’ in the aftermath of a first defeat since taking over at Carrow Road.

Idah could have capped a first Premier League start of the season with a second half goal, but diverted Teemu Pukki’s cross-shot wide of the near post.

“It came at him really quick and everyone on my side of the stadium thought it was in,” said Smith. “He did okay. He has been short of game time and you could see that when he got caught offside a couple of times but he is a game lad and he competed really well.

"Of course he will be disappointed with the big chance that came his way. But the belief is still there with the players.

"Our performances levels have got better. Our first two home games we claimed four points and our last two we only took one point but probably deserved a better points tally.”