Smith's challenge to Sargent as striking competition hots up

Dean Smith has challenged Josh Sargent to continue to prove why he should be Norwich City's main striker, with Adam Idah and Teemu Pukki poised to return from injury.

A late decision will be made on the Finnish international ahead of tomorrow's game against Millwall as he steps up his progress after a bruised foot.

Sargent impressed in Pukki's absence on Tuesday night, starring as Norwich recorded their first win of the campaign over Huddersfield Town.

The USA international has had to be patient for his opportunity in his more favoured role and looks poised to be handed another start against Millwall on Friday.

“It’s only one game. Sarge knows that and the group do as well. We feel that we have quite a few offensive players here now within the ranks who can create and score goals.

"Josh did himself a lot of favours on Tuesday night, winning plaudits for his performance and rightly so," City's boss said. "He knows that he also has Jordan Hugill pushing him as well as Teemu.

“I thought he took his chance in pre-season as well as a striker. He has deserved that slot and done well."

Idah's return from a long-term knee injury would provide more competition for places in attacking areas, something Smith is hoping will drive up the standards of the group as a whole.

“It’s really important that we’ve got challenges. I want the players to feel on the edge and under pressure from other players. I think that brings a healthy environment.

"It will be nice to get Adam (Idah) back to add to that. He’s been out too long, and we want to get him back up and running because I think he can be a real strength for us," Smith said.

“I probably found it harder to leave players out at the start of my managerial career because it’s the first time you are letting people down, but I think you get weathered to it a little bit.

“I make decisions for the right reasons and I always give the players my reasons for why I’m doing it. I always say to them that ‘you can’t control what I think or what I do’. All you can control is showing what you can do when you get an opportunity, whether that be on the training ground or on the first-team pitch and make it very difficult for me not to put you in the team.”