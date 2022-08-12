Smith takeaways: City chief backs Sargent, getting Pukki firing and double injury blow

Interview

Josh Sargent can count on backing from Dean Smith to be a big player for Norwich City this season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues around Norwich City's Championship trip to Hull City.

The Canaries boss held his pre-match press call on Friday morning at Colney.

This was what Smith had to say on the following...

How important is Josh Sargent and is it fair to judge him on his goal output?

He is going to be very important for us. He's very well liked in the dressing room. I think the dressing room knows what he can give to the squad. But, yes, you're right. He's going to get judged on goals and assists.

And he probably hasn't got anywhere near where he would want to be at this moment. But, you know, give him time, and he certainly will do.

Some strikers take their time to start hitting the goal trail. And I have no doubts that he will when he gets the opportunity.

Is the midfield turnover making it harder to get the best out of Teemu Pukki at the start of the season?

That understanding and relationship with the players at the top end of the pitch doesn’t come overnight. But we have brought in four new players and only two have played with him so far. The majority of the players have played with Teemu and know him.

It is two league games so far and he was unfortunate not to score in the Wigan game. At Cardiff we felt that we weren't good enough overall, as an offensive team, but the Wigan game was more of what we are about.

The likes of Todd Cantwell, Kenny McLean, Milot Rashica, Kieran (Dowell) have all played with Teemu and would know knows the service he needs.

Hammer blow for Sam McCallum and weighing up a market move

Sam McCallum had surgery yesterday. He had a fracture of his fifth metatarsal. We probably expect him back after the World Cup break. A bit of a blow but you know, it is what it is. Fortunately Dimi (Giannoulis) didn't need the surgical route.

So it's more of a conservative approach to his recovery. But we are robbed of him for quite a while as well. I’m still led to believe it will be around the original eight weeks out we thought.

(Do you now have to go and sign a left back?) Possibly. But Sam Byram should be ready to be available for selection against Millwall. That adds another one to our ranks and we'll assess it from them really.

Jacob (Sorensen) is very reliable, wherever he goes and plays. He certainly has done well enough in the left back position, which he will probably take up now.

I remember speaking to him at the end of the season about how his season had gone and he wanted to play more football games. I asked him what he thought his best position was and he said, ‘I don't care as long as I play football.’

Some people will tell you what their best position is and that's where I want to play. But he was pretty much, 'I'll play wherever' and you can see that from Lungi that he will play where he is needed.