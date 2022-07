Hayden to miss start of the season after knee op

The 27-year-old made his last Premier League appearance for the Magpies in December 2021. Hayden sat out City's opening two friendlies and was not able to join full team training last week in Germany.

"Isaac went to see a specialist yesterday," said Smith. "His knee had been swelling up, which I mentioned at the weekend. They flushed it out and I don't expect to see him before the early part of the season.

"The consultant was really happy with what he did and that will be good news for us. He had a week's really good training and for some reason then got swelling on his knee, so that has been flushed out. Just a minor operation."

Kieran Dowell has also had a hernia op, but is targeting a return for the upcoming friendly at Hibs. Smith also provided an update on some other notable absentees at The Walks.

"Kieran had an operation on a hernia but we expect a short turnaround," said the City chief. "Gunny (Angus Gunn) jarred his knee in training on Monday. So that one was just precautionary. Sam Byram, likewise.

"Adam Idah will play 45 minutes for the 23s on Friday against MK Dons.

"He has been training with us the last three or four days but we don't want him to be travelling to France with us. There will be some others who play in that game on Friday.

"Pierre (Lees-Melou) rocked his ankle on Monday. A couple of days and he will be back in training."