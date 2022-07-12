Hayden to miss start of the season after knee op

Match reaction

Isaac Hayden will miss the start of Norwich City's Championship season, after surgery to 'clean out the knee' that sidelined him at Newcastle United.

Dean Smith confirmed a fresh injury blow for the defensive midfielder after Tuesday's 2-0 friendly win at King's Lynn.

Hayden was Smith's first signing of his Carrow Road tenure on an initial loan deal that could become a permanent move.

<p>The 27-year-old made his last Premier League appearance for the Magpies in December 2021. Hayden sat out City's opening two friendlies and was not able to join full team training last week in Germany.</p><p>"Isaac went to see a specialist yesterday," said Smith. "His knee had been swelling up, which I mentioned at the weekend. They flushed it out and I don't expect to see him before the early part of the season.</p> <div class="OUTBRAIN" data-ob-contentUrl="https://www.pinkun.com/sport/norwich-city/canaries-ncfc-dean-smith-kings-lynn-town-reaction-9139568" data-widget-id="AR_2" data-ob-installation-key="ARCHA2B5LD0KOJB7DQHPJJB86" ></div> <p>"The consultant was really happy with what he did and that will be good news for us. He had a week's really good training and for some reason then got swelling on his knee, so that has been flushed out. Just a minor operation."</p><p>Kieran Dowell has also had a hernia op, but is targeting a return for the upcoming friendly at Hibs. Smith also provided an update on some other notable absentees at The Walks. </p> <div class="most-read most-read--in-article lp_article_mostRead"> <div class="most-read__header"> <div class="most-read__heading-container"> <h2 class="most-read__heading mdc-typography--headline5">Most Read</h2> </div> <div class="most-read__action-container"> <button class="mdc-button mdc-button--raised most-read__action"> <span class="material-icons mdc-button__icon" aria-hidden="true">expand_more</span> <span class="mdc-button__label">More</span> </button> </div> </div> <div class="most-read__list-container"> <ol class="mdc-list mdc-list--non-interactive most-read__list"> <li class="mdc-list-item lp_article_mostRead_1"> <span class="mdc-list-item__graphic">1</span> <a class="mdc-list-item__text mdc-typography--subtitle2" href="/sport/norwich-city/canaries-ncfc-friendly-kings-lynn-town-friendly-live-9139518">NCFC LIVE: Canaries continue unbeaten start to pre-season at Lynn</a> </li> <li class="mdc-list-item lp_article_mostRead_2"> <span class="mdc-list-item__graphic">2</span> <a class="mdc-list-item__text mdc-typography--subtitle2" href="/sport/norwich-city/canaries-ncfc-fisayo-dele-bashiru-aaron-mooy-9140986">Norwich City transfer rumour: Canaries linked with Sheff Weds midfielder</a> </li> <li class="mdc-list-item lp_article_mostRead_3"> <span class="mdc-list-item__graphic">3</span> <a class="mdc-list-item__text mdc-typography--subtitle2" href="/sport/norwich-city/ncfc-canaries-flynn-clarke-joins-walsall-on-loan-9136836">City duo depart on loan</a> </li> </ol> <ol start="4" class="mdc-list mdc-list--non-interactive most-read__list most-read__list-extended"> <li class="mdc-list-item lp_article_mostRead_4"> <span class="mdc-list-item__graphic">4</span> <a class="mdc-list-item__text mdc-typography--subtitle2" href="/sport/norwich-city/ncfc-canaries-norwich-city-transfer-news-rumours-moreno-9130614">Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries chasing Manchester City forward</a> </li> <li class="mdc-list-item lp_article_mostRead_5"> <span class="mdc-list-item__graphic">5</span> <a class="mdc-list-item__text mdc-typography--subtitle2" href="/sport/norwich-city/canaries-bali-mumba-plymouth-loan-schumacher-quotes-9137774">Argyle chief confirms Mumba interest</a> </li> <li class="mdc-list-item lp_article_mostRead_6"> <span class="mdc-list-item__graphic">6</span> <a class="mdc-list-item__text mdc-typography--subtitle2" href="/sport/norwich-city/canaries-ncfc-gabriel-sara-hodge-aranga-transfer-insight-9136102">Gabriel Sara: The inside track</a> </li> <li class="mdc-list-item lp_article_mostRead_7"> <span class="mdc-list-item__graphic">7</span> <a class="mdc-list-item__text mdc-typography--subtitle2" href="/sport/norwich-city/ncfc-canaries-norwich-transfer-news-rumours-gabriel-sara-9133320">City strike Sara deal with Sao Paulo - reports</a> </li> <li class="mdc-list-item lp_article_mostRead_8"> <span class="mdc-list-item__graphic">8</span> <a class="mdc-list-item__text mdc-typography--subtitle2" href="/sport/norwich-city/ncfc-canaries-norwich-city-kings-lynn-match-report-9138480">KING'S LYNN 0 CANARIES 2 - Key moments, ratings and teams</a> </li> <li class="mdc-list-item lp_article_mostRead_9"> <span class="mdc-list-item__graphic">9</span> <a class="mdc-list-item__text mdc-typography--subtitle2" href="/sport/norwich-city/canaries-ncfc-dean-smith-kings-lynn-town-reaction-9139568">Hayden to miss start of the season after knee op</a> </li> <li class="mdc-list-item lp_article_mostRead_10"> <span class="mdc-list-item__graphic">10</span> <a class="mdc-list-item__text mdc-typography--subtitle2" href="/sport/norwich-city/ncfc-canaries-norfolk-hemp-womens-euros-england-goals-9137824">WATCH: Norfolk star Hemp scores as England thrash Norway</a> </li> </ol> </div> <iframe class="lp_article_newsletter" src="https://t.email.archant.co.uk/lp/SUB_PinkUn3" loading="lazy">

"Kieran had an operation on a hernia but we expect a short turnaround," said the City chief. "Gunny (Angus Gunn) jarred his knee in training on Monday. So that one was just precautionary. Sam Byram, likewise.

"Adam Idah will play 45 minutes for the 23s on Friday against MK Dons.

"He has been training with us the last three or four days but we don't want him to be travelling to France with us. There will be some others who play in that game on Friday.

"Pierre (Lees-Melou) rocked his ankle on Monday. A couple of days and he will be back in training."