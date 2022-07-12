Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Hayden to miss start of the season after knee op

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:16 PM July 12, 2022
Updated: 10:25 PM July 12, 2022
Dean Smith was without a trio of injured midfielders for Norwich City's friendly at King's Lynn

Isaac Hayden will miss the start of Norwich City's Championship season, after surgery to 'clean out the knee' that sidelined him at Newcastle United.

Dean Smith confirmed a fresh injury blow for the defensive midfielder after Tuesday's 2-0 friendly win at King's Lynn.

Hayden was Smith's first signing of his Carrow Road tenure on an initial loan deal that could become a permanent move.

"Kieran had an operation on a hernia but we expect a short turnaround," said the City chief. "Gunny (Angus Gunn) jarred his knee in training on Monday. So that one was just precautionary. Sam Byram, likewise.

"Adam Idah will play 45 minutes for the 23s on Friday against MK Dons.

"He has been training with us the last three or four days but we don't want him to be travelling to France with us. There will be some others who play in that game on Friday.

"Pierre (Lees-Melou) rocked his ankle on Monday. A couple of days and he will be back in training."

  

