Gunn lays down the gauntlet to Krul

Interview

Angus Gunn turned up the heat on Tim Krul with his League Cup display for Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Angus Gunn’s battle to oust Tim Krul as Norwich City’s number one is hotting up – and Dean Smith is loving the sparks.

Gunn’s shot-stopping prowess was on display in another League Cup outing against Bournemouth in midweek, but Krul has had the nod for the early Championship skirmishes.

His 26-year-old understudy also caught the eye in the final weeks of City’s Premier League relegation campaign, and Smith admits Krul can not let his standards drop.

“I don't think there's an awful lot between the two of them, and I've told them both that and I like the fact that they're both pushing each other as well,” said the City chief. “I can see a battle going on throughout the season for the number one jersey.

"Maybe his experience just gave Tim the edge at the start of this season.

"Tim's got the jersey at the moment, but he knows that any hiccups then we've just seen another performance from Angus Gunn that shows that he can go in and grab hold of that shirt.”

Smith has another tussle developing at the top end of the pitch, with Josh Sargent’s three-goal league burst in the previous two Championship home wins followed by cup goals for Jordan Hugill and fit-again Adam Idah.

Teemu Pukki also looked sharp in his assist for Idah during a second half cup cameo.

“We've got three of our forwards scoring and we know the other one can,” said Smith. “Teemu made some great runs when he's come on and the pleasing side to us that we're sharing the goals around at the moment.

“It wasn't a bad substitution to make, Adam and Teemu coming off the bench, and I thought they livened us up a lot when they came on the pitch and showed glimpses of what we saw last season at times as well.

"It is really encouraging to see Adam back because he's had a quite a long lay off for a young lad as well. He's been working extremely hard to get back in, and that will give him a big boost."

Sam Byram was another injury plus against the Cherries with a 45-minute run out while Andrew Omobamidele’s surprise place on the bench, despite nursing an ankle injury, allowed Smith to rest Grant Hanley.

“I was told he had an ankle injury but he came in on the Monday morning and was like, ‘Yes, I have an issue but I want to train. I feel ok.’ Medically he was okay to train,” said Smith.

“I love the attitude of the lad and it allowed me then to give the older statesman (Grant Hanley) a little bit of a breather and stick Andrew on the bench.

"Sam has got 45 minutes under his belt now against a Premier League team. They obviously changed a lot of players during the week, like we did as well, but he got 45 minutes and did okay in that game.

"The plan wasn’t 45, but as I said on the night, to see what his numbers were saying and be guided by that.

"It's all going to be about managing him and what loads you can tolerate, to be honest, but we want him to be fully fit as soon as possible. So then he is in a position to push the starters."