Smith takeaways: City boss on Krul United links; Cherries' line up

Interview

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues around Norwich City's League Cup tie against Bournemouth.

The Canaries boss held his pre-match press call on Monday morning at Colney.

This was what Smith had to say on the following...

Man United transfer link to Tim Krul over the weekend

We're not looking to lose any players, that's for sure. I said there might come a point in this window when players who are not playing might want to go elsewhere. We would assess that and decide whether it is the right thing to do for the football club. That’s the most important thing.

(Could Jordan Hugill fall into that category?) I don't know. Jordan will be available for the squad on Tuesday, he might go and score a hat-trick and all of a sudden he puts his name down and takes his opportunity. And that is what I want at this club. (Will Josh Martin depart?) Yes, I believe we are looking to try and get Josh a club at the moment.

No risk strategy with Andrew Omobamidele

Andrew had a sore ankle. He blocked a shot in the first half (against Millwall), but obviously saw the game out had a really good game. So he's one that we will probably nurse back this week and won't let him train until Thursday. Other than that everybody else has come through (Millwall) okay.

Any timescale on Jacob Sorensen foot injury?

I think all those players are reasonably the same timescale, to be honest. The injuries are all fractures of some sort. It will take six weeks at least for the bone to heal, and then it's rehab from there.

Chances for Sam Byram and Adam Idah?

We will certainly be using the squad again and I think Bournemouth will do the same as well. We want all the players pushing each other and to get in an equal amount of minutes where you can. We'll be looking to change things around again.

Sam Byram trained over the weekend as well. And he'll train today. So I expect him to be in the line up on Tuesday. He gives you a lot of options, including the option as well of three at the back with the left back situation at the moment. We're short in that area and we're still looking to try and bring somebody in as a left back, and Sam allows us to fill right, left and central.

Adam Idah, another who has trained with us. I don't believe I would start him. I don't think he'd be ready for that. But he'd be ready to come on for minutes. But good news is the swelling on his knee has gone down now as well.

Another chance to integrate Gabby Sara?

We don't want to give too much away with the team. But Gabby obviously needs minutes. He's one who's come back from an injury. When we signed him, we knew that would be the case, but he has started to get better and better in training. We saw against Birmingham the other week he needed the minutes, and he'll need them tomorrow as well.

When we signed Gabby and Marcelino (Nunez) we felt both would be quick to adapt. The biggest difference is Nunez has been playing games whereas Gabby has been out for quite a while after an operation, so he was always going to have to build up his training minutes and his training load and then his match minutes.

He's looking really good on the training ground at the moment, which is good. And we'll get him into more match situations.