City facing 'unique' challenge in left back pursuit

News

Norwich City are searching for an additional left back option after injuries to Dimitris Giannoulis, Jacob Sorensen and Sam McCallum. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City face a unique challenge in their pursuit of an additional left back option.

Dean Smith is hoping to add another defensive body to his ranks amid a spate of injuries in that position, but accepted he may have to go with what he has got if no solution can be found ahead of Wednesday's deadline.

Dimitris Giannoulis, Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen all suffered injuries within the space of a week earlier this month, leaving Kenny McLean operating as a makeshift left-back in the last three Championship matches.

Sam Byram's return from the treatment table has acted as a welcome boost, but his injury record means he requires cautious managing as he continues his comeback from a thigh issue.

Whether he will be fit enough to play again after his 72-minute outing at the Stadium of Light remains to be seen, with Kenny McLean likely to be required in midfield after Liam Gibbs suffered an ankle injury.

That context means Norwich are actively trying to sign a left back, but their search is proving difficult because of the conditions attached to any potential signing, as Smith outlined as his pre-match press conference ahead of tonight's clash against Birmingham.

"There is no update that I can tell you about at the moment. Thursday is the final day, and we're pushing for one, but whether we can get one in time, I don't know.

"It is a bit of a unique situation because we have left backs who are coming back in 10 weeks or so," Smith said.

"It's quite unique in trying to go and get another option who knows that they might only be playing for the next eight to ten weeks."

Kenny McLean has been deployed as a makeshift left-back option for Norwich City in recent weeks. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

There remains speculation around Milot Rashica and Max Aarons' future, especially given the former was omitted from the matchday squad against Sunderland at the weekend.

Beyond their pursuit of a new left-back, Smith is expecting an uneventful conclusion to the summer transfer window for City.

"I am expecting a quiet end to the window, to be honest," Smith said.

"It doesn't look that way in the Premier League at the moment, there is certainly a lot of money being spent there."