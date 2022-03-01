PRESSER LIVE: City hoping to discover magic of FA Cup against Liverpool

Press conference

Norwich City travel to Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A trip to Merseyside awaits Norwich City in the fifth round of the FA Cup this week, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool standing between them and a place in the quarter final.

Dean Smith delivered the latest team news and previewed the clash from Colney on Tuesday morning.

Both Max Aarons and Brandon Williams are doubts for the game after picking up knocks during City's 2-0 defeat to Southampton on Friday night.

Neither have trained in that period, meaning they are likely to miss the contest with Smith expected to shuffle his pack.

Grant Hanley will not the trip up to Anfield due to suspension after picking up two bookings in the previous two rounds. Ozan Kabak has also been ruled out due to a shoulder injury.

With Andrew Omobamidele still on the recovery trail from a back injury, Norwich may have to call upon Jacob Sorensen to fill in defensively.

Adam Idah is still expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

Liverpool bounce into the contest as newly crowned League Cup champions after a penalty shoot-out win over Chelsea on Sunday. This will be the fourth meeting between the sides this season with Norwich yet to record a win.

This game falls just before a crucial encounter against relegation rivals Brentford at Carrow Road, with Smith expected to shuffle his pack ahead of Wednesday's trip to Anfield.

That could see the likes of Christoph Zimmermann, Dimitris Giannoulis and Christos Tzolis all recalled to the starting XI as Smith looks towards finding the right balance ahead of Saturday's game.

Tim Krul could be recalled between the sticks as he steps up his return from a shoulder injury.

The Canaries have beaten League One side Charlton and Wolverhampton Wanderers to progress through to the fifth round and are yet to concede a goal in this year's competition.

