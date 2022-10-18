Smith takeaways: Luton boos, red mist and injury roll call

Match reaction

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues after Norwich City's 1-0 Championship defeat against Luton Town.

The Canaries' boss held his post-match press call at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

This is what Smith had to say.

Overview

It felt like the world was against us for sure. I asked the players to go and take control of the game. We watched their game against QPR and we thought they showed good energy and worked hard, and I thought we had control.

The only thing that was missing was that final pass, the work in the final third. Our play up to that point was good. It helped having a couple of left footers in defence. It gave us more balance.

We had good possession all night. We just never created anything clear-cut all night. That is the biggest gripe.

Three defeats on the spin and boos at the final whistle

Total frustration. Out of the three games we have lost, we deserved to be beat at Watford. In my opinion. The stats will probably tell you the same. We should have beaten Preston and we should have beaten Luton, but we didn't create enough in the final third.

The only time we worked the keeper was Sarge's (Josh Sargent) effort in the first effort. Danel Sinani had a good effort in the first few minutes after the break and put it over. The lads showed spirit with 10 men. Teemu (Pukki) had a big chance and you would expect him to score.

I get the reaction at the end. it was more than one or two as well. We have lost three on the spin. I didn't think the reaction at half-time was as good as it could have been. We are drawing 0-0 and if we win we go top. I thought the fans reacted and got behind us at the start of that second half. We had a couple of chances. A moment, which is what their goal was, has cost us.

(Fans chanting, 'Sort it out, Deano') The work in the final third needs sorting out. For sure. I expect with that group of players for us to create better chances. But they were shouting that when we had a man less and it is a little bit tougher to do but I thought we made a good fist of it. We went 4-3-2 and caused them problems. The lads chased and harried all over the pitch.

Kenny McLean's red card

I don't think it is a red card. I have seen the incident back. I don't know who their player is, but he is grappling and Kenny has turned around to push him back. Whether he pushes him in the neck or the face, it is not a punch, it is not a slap. It is a push.

When you have seen an incident earlier when their player shoulders our player in the head, which I don't think you can do in public or in rugby, and nothing is given. I was slightly surprised the referee wanted to jump into his pocket so quickly.

He didn't give himself a lot of thinking time all game. I have been to see the referee and asked him if he had seen the full incident would he have given a penalty and he said, 'No'. Take from that what you will.

(Will you appeal?) I'll have a look at it but we have to prove he has made a clear and obvious error. I will get someone I know to have a look at it and they know the processes involved and whether we stand a chance.

It is certainly not a fist. No chance. It was a hand in an attempt to push him off. It wasn't the fist that caught Grant (Hanley) against Preston.

Josh Sargent injury exit

I think he'll be okay. It was just a contact injury. To the back of the knee, close to the hamstring. Our medical staff didn't think it was worth the risk at half-time, so he came off as a precaution. He'll be okay for Saturday.

Kieran Dowell pre-match withdrawal

I was in the dressing room before the game and I was told by someone he was struggling to breathe. The doctors checked him over and felt his lungs were okay. It is always a concern to all of us, and Kieran at that time. We'll see how he is but he is in the best hands with the medical people. I believe he was cleared to go home, which is good news.

Andrew Omobamidele ankle injury update

He is struggling. He has done a couple of ligaments in his ankle so he is going to be out three or four weeks. (Surgery?) No a conservative approach to his rehab.



