Smith takeaways: Promotion pledge; fan frustration; mixed fitness news

Interview

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues ahead of Norwich City's Championship trip to Sheffield United.

The Canaries' boss held his pre-match press call at Colney on Friday morning.

This is what Smith had to say on the following.

Squad fitness update

Kieran Dowell has laryngitis. He's out. He was struggling for breath before the game. Turns out he has come back in to see the doctor this morning and it is laryngitis. He wasn't feeling great yesterday, either. So that must have been the onset to that in the warm up on Tuesday. Other than that everyone else (on duty against Luton) has been training.

Sarge is fine. He is training later today. With Sam Byram he has had a bit of a hip issue that he has been feeling. We did a little bit of training on Thursday and he was still feeling it a little bit, so we'll have to see how he is.

Kenny McLean red card appeal

No, still don't know about Kenny. We've appealed it. I don't believe it was a red card. I've seen it back and the referee has guessed if he calls that a punch. It certainly isn't a punch and I've seen the footage, as you can imagine, many times over, hence us appealing the decision. So we're waiting on that.

I wouldn't want my player to be doing that and going down in that manner. Yeah, if somebody strikes you in the face then okay. I don't think that made him go down. Unfortunately, the referee from his position, he can't see the other side of the player's head. And he's guessed from his position he was in. And, you know, that's unfortunate for us.

Mood in the camp

We want to respond to the Luton performance but 10 days ago, we'd lost one in 10. And now all of a sudden, it is, 'You've lost three on the spin'. But I thoroughly believe that we should have won, or at least not got beat, in two of them. Watford were the only team that deserved to beat us.

In all the games, apart from Watford, we have more chances, so there's not an awful lot wrong. Apart from not taking our chances. You only have to look at the Championship table to see the Championship is very up and down. I've got experience of that, as many people have. That is the nature of the games, when you're having so many thick and fast.

We've had the second most shots in the league this season, we've created more big chances than we have against us every game. That's probably down to the quality of the players.

What we have at the moment is we have not taken those chances when they come along. Teemu (Pukki) had two big chances against Luton on Tuesday night. Our fans are probably used to seeing seeing him take those. All we can do is create them big chances and hopefully put them away.

Do you get the fan frustration?

I totally understand frustrations at the end of the game, when you've got beat and you haven't deserved to get beat and controlled major parts of the game. I'd be frustrated if I'm a supporter because you you want to see your team win the game, and it's a game that we should have won.

We had chances that we should have taken, we didn't take them and that's down down to the confidence of the players at the moment at certain points. But we're sat here three or four points off the top of the table. We've got Josh Sargent, who's the joint top goal scorer in the league already, and that shows you we're not too far away. But this is the Championship.

I relish every game we play, in all honesty, because I enjoy it. I understand the position I'm in as a manager. I am privileged to be here, a custodian as a head coach of Norwich and I am totally invested in it. And I totally believe that we will get promoted.

Sheffield United test

Going to Sheffield United, despite their form, it is still the two teams that have had the most shots in the league, going head to head, so we are looking forward to it. Form can be constituted in so many different ways and our players understand that we're controlling games but not finishing games off at the moment.

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa exit (dismissed at Smith's former club on Thursday night)

I'm really disappointed for Steven, as for any manager that loses their job. Yeah, disappointed. That as much you can say really.

We spoke many times about the longevity of a manager's tenure at the moment and it is getting less and less, unfortunately. That's the way football is moving, I suppose. Now we've people's opinions on social media as well becoming louder and louder. I think it makes the job tougher.

(Any potential impact regarding Aaron Ramsey's loan from Villa?) I don't believe so.