City boss on looking up the table and ‘no fear’ ahead of United clash

Dean Smith is looking up the Premier League table ahead of Norwich City's game against Manchester United. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith doesn't have a relegation on his CV and is choosing to look up the Premier League table with Norwich City.

At both Walsall and Aston Villa, Smith has helped his team navigate away from the drop zone and secure survival against the odds on both occasions. He is ready to do the same at Carrow Road.

The Canaries sit rooted to the foot of the Premier League, but their situation is healthier than when Smith took over from Daniel Farke last month. In his opening four matches, City have displayed noticeable improvements.

They now sit three points behind Watford in 17th, and a positive run of form would elevate them up the table. Producing that form is the next step for Smith, with December's fixtures looking daunting on paper.

Norwich's first-team squad are displaying more belief and look capable of competing at this level but are still toothless in attack and still overreliant on Finnish international Teemu Pukki for goals.

But the challenge isn't something that fazed Smith, who jumped straight back into the game days after being sacked by Aston Villa.

City's chief will lean on his past experiences at former clubs as well as that of his assistant Craig Shakespeare as he attempts to become the first boss since Chris Hughton in the 2012/13 season to secure top-flight survival for the Canaries.

"My first-ever job was labelled 'the great escape' at Walsall, going in there and being seven points adrift and playing two more games than the other teams and we stayed up in the last game of the season. All the experiences I've learnt over the years, whether it be at Walsall, Brentford or Villa, I will use them.

"Craig (Shakespeare) has also got a vast amount of experience, both keeping Leicester in the league and winning it too so those experiences will be certainly touched on all the way through and we're making sure we use it now with the players.

Dean Smith completed a great escape whilst manager of then League One side Walsall. - Credit: PA

"They're a really good group who want to work hard, who want to get better and that's the key thing for me - if you've got players who want to get better, you've got a chance. The attitude and application has been outstanding so I expect improvements, whether we're playing against Manchester United or Manchester City, because they've showed me that they can.

"To be honest, I don't look at the bottom three. I'm looking at probably 13th, 14th and seeing how we can catch that up because the important part is to get away from that bottom three. You win two games on the spin then all of a sudden, you're on 16 points and you might be 15th or 14th and I think that's what we have to be looking at.

"Obviously, we can look no further than the next game to try and get three points but knowing there's always five, six, seven clubs in there that you're challenging with rather than just the four of you."

Smith has already recorded a victory over Manchester United this season as head coach of Aston Villa, who beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side 1-0 at Old Trafford in September.

United arrive in Norfolk this weekend with a different man in the dug-out in Ralf Rangnick.

The 63-year-old is regarded as the godfather of German coaching and had an influence on Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. Rangnick has also worked in sporting director and youth development roles.

Smith is looking forward to pitting his wits against Manchester United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick is the interim manager until the summer and Smith is expecting a difficult challenge this weekend but insists his team won't fear Manchester United when the game commences on Saturday.

"Any football coach that's wanting to learn will know about Ralf Rangnick and the Red Bull model that he's helped to create there. We've all had a good idea of his coaching methods and what he does, there's certainly plenty of stuff out there that you can go and watch, and I've certainly been one of them.

"I'm looking forward to coming up against him, it will certainly be a great test," he told Sky Sports.

"Manchester United will come here as heavy favourites and rightly so with the squad of players they've got. But we've assembled a team ourselves that walked the Championship last season and are getting harder to beat. We'll respect Manchester United, but we won't fear them.

Smith has urged his players to show 'no fear' as they prepare to face Manchester United at Carrow Road on Saturday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"Aston Villa had a terrible record against Man United and won for the first time in 14 years at Old Trafford when we played them earlier in the season.

"But now, with Norwich, I'm looking forward to taking on the same Manchester United team, but under a different coach. They're still the same players, so we'll certainly take some of the things we took into that game."