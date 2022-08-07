More to come from Nunez after bright City debut, insists Smith

Match reaction

Marcelino Nunez made a positive first impression on his Norwich City debut against Wigan Athletic on Saturday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith believes there is plenty more to come from Marcelino Nunez after an impressive debut for Norwich City.

The Chilean international was handed a starting berth in their opening home game of the season against Wigan Athletic on Saturday and was influential in City's early period of dominance.

Nunez' performance faded somewhat as the game wore on, perhaps understandably so given the intensity of the last week as he travelled to England to complete his Norwich transfer.

Smith believes that he can become a key component of City's attacking play and was pleased with his first appearance in yellow and green.

"I thought he was probably the catalyst for the first 30 minutes, to be honest," Smith said in the wake of the 1-1 draw.

"A lot of our good play in that period went through him. He played a lovely ball over the top for Milot (Rashica) for a big chance. He's infectious. He wants the ball and not only that, but he also wants to move it quickly.

"He only landed in the country three or four days ago, so he was always going to tire, but it was great for him to get those 75 minutes and get a feel of Carrow Road and the league.

"The fitter he gets, the better he will become. Speaking to him, there is obviously a difference in the intensity that we train and play at - it will take him a little while to get used to that."

Fellow new boy Gabriel Sara also made his City bow from the bench, with the Canaries adding midfielder Aaron Ramsey to their ranks on Friday evening.

Ramsey was watching on from the directors' box as his new colleagues required a second-half equaliser from Max Aarons to rescue a point after James McClean's opener.

Smith, who worked with the teenager at Aston Villa, is convinced the England youth international will add an extra dimension to Norwich's creative options.

"It's his game intelligence," Smith said of City's new addition.

"He's a really intelligent footballer who can open teams up with just one pass and he can score goals as well. He will bring the exuberance that the South Americans have brought and bring a freshness to the squad.

"Obviously Jonny Rowe going down injured wasn't good news for us, but we moved quickly to get AJ in."