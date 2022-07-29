Smith takeaways: City chief on Nunez, transfer targets, Sara and Rashica

News

Dean Smith held his first pre-match press call on Friday morning at Colney ahead of Norwich City's opening Championship weekend trip to Cardiff City.

The Canaries boss held his first pre-match press call on Friday morning at Colney.

This was what Smith had to say on the following...

Is Chilean midfielder Marcelino Nunez a player of interest?

We've got lots of players of interest. We like good players. We might have to look into markets that probably aren't as saturated with teams with a lot more money than ourselves. But we're always looking for good players.

The latest is we're still looking at additions, we're still looking at to bring good players and good people into the football club. There's things that are moving on that all the time.

And hopefully we'll get them in sooner rather than later. We've identified positions what we need, and on them positions there are profiles, and they get whittled down to players.

The job of the recruitment team and Stuart (Webber) and Neil (Adams) is to contact the clubs, agents and eventually players and set the wheels in motion. There's lots of time, there's a month left at least. It's a wide open window still. Like all clubs will be looking right up until the end of the window.

Gabriel Sara's chances of playing at Cardiff City

He's an exciting prospect. One that fits the profile of what we were looking for in a midfielder. He covers the ground really well, at pace, can score goals, exceptionally good in the air for his height and scored a number of headers as well. His all around game fits with the model that we want.

A bundle of energy. I think Shakey (Craig Shakespeare) already had the chat with him about not trying to over impress us, just play your normal game. It's natural for a player who's come in to try and impress in everything he does. But he's been a bundle of energy and good fun.

In my head already I am erring on the side of caution. I've said it's a long season, so to push him for this weekend would be a big risk. One I'm probably not prepared to take. But you know, as I say, it's a long season, he won’t have experienced a 46 game season before so 45 is plenty.

Any transfer interest in Milot Rashica?

No enquiries on Milot at all. He's one that we want to want to keep here. Obviously all players they want to play at the top, the top level they can. It was a tough season for Milot, his first season in England. He only scored the one goal. It's something that he wants to improve on this season. Milot has come back with an unbelievable attitude.

He almost looks like he has lost body fat. He looks as fit as I've seen him and he's been really good around the training ground. So I can't question his attitude regarding being fully committed to Norwich City in the Championship.