City to step up pre-season preparations with Marseille trip

Dean Smith is expecting Norwich City to ramp up their pre-season efforts as they travel to Ligue 1 side Marseille tomorrow.

City's fourth game of their warm-up preparations sees them travel to the south of France to face the 10-time champions as they continue their build-up to the new Championship season.

The opening three matches have been all about fitness and getting minutes into players' legs, but the Marseille game marks the start of football being the sole focus for Smith and his assistant Craig Shakespeare.

Their final week of preparations begins before travelling to Cardiff City on Saturday, July 30. Smith is hoping to see his side properly tested against a team who will be playing Champions League football in the new campaign.

"We wanted a step up in level," Smith said when previewing the clash against the French side.

"We wanted to stress the players for the first few games because we knew they would be working hard in training, but they haven't been working as hard going into the games against Marseille, Cambridge and then the doubleheader against Celtic and Hibs.

"It was the plan that we wanted to overload them at the first part of it and then get them ready for the games."

Marseille finished 15 points behind champions PSG and have had a turbulent pre-season with manager Jorge Sampaoli resigning earlier this month.

The French side have an abundance of talent in their squad including former West Ham winger Dimitri Payet, striker Arkadiusz Milik and new signing Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal.

After Norwich, the French side travel to the UK to face Middlesbrough as they build up their own preparations for the new campaign.

City fly to France on Saturday morning and will return later the same evening with kick-off coming at 5pm UK time.

Winger Jon Rowe and striker Adam Idah won't be part of the travelling contingent after featuring for City's U23 side in their heavy defeat to League One promotion hopefuls MK Dons.

Smith believes the togetherness in the group will make the game a worthwhile exercise for his side.

"We need them to step up now, and I'm sure we will," Smith said.

"The togetherness in the group really good. The training and the understanding of what we're after has been really strong. I expect them to step up now for the Marseille game."