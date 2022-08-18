PRESSER: Norwich City v Millwall: Late Pukki call, Byram fit for selection

Press conference

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City's Championship home game against Millwall - and we brought you all the key lines first from Cony.

City's boss will make a late call on striker Teemu Pukki, who is yet to train following a bruised foot suffered in last Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Hull. A decision on his inclusion will be made tomorrow morning.

Josh Sargent delivered an impressive performance as the lone striker in City's 2-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on Tuesday and has left Smith with a decision to make should the Finn return for this encounter.

Full back Sam Byram has been declared fit enough to play after completing another two sessions this week, with Smith confirming that City are still in the market for a left-back in what is likely to be their final piece of incoming business this summer.

The Canaries were linked with a loan move for Metz left-back Fali Cande yesterday.

Adam Idah has re-joined training with the Bournemouth League Cup game next week being viewed as an opportunity to re-integrate him back into the side.

Norwich will be without left back duo Dimi Giannoulis (ankle) and Sam McCallum (foot) for a prolonged period of time - with the former set for an October return and the latter set to be absent until after the World Cup break.

Jacob Sorensen, who was deployed as a makeshift option, also suffered a stress fracture in his foot during City's defeat to Hull at the weekend. He is expected to be sidelined for 'weeks'.

Midfielder Kenny McLean was selected at left-back on Tuesday and held the fort well. That allowed young midfielder Liam Gibbs a chance to start, and the ex-Ipswich man put in an impressive performance in the heart of City's midfield.

Tony Springett will get development minutes on Monday against Leeds, along with Jonathan Tomkinson, after he returned to training at the end of last week following a rolled ankle in pre-season.

Isaac Hayden (knee) and Jonathan Rowe (shin) remain longer term absentees.

