Smith's quest to make up for lost time with Millwall win

Sourcing some much-needed momentum is the target for Norwich City tonight as they welcome Millwall to Carrow Road.

The Canaries ended their slow start to the season with a midweek victory over Huddersfield Town, with Dean Smith still feeling his side haven't picked up the points their performances have merited.

Norwich are targeting back-to-back home wins for the first time since March 2021, with the view to getting their Championship campaign fully underway.

The City boss is hoping to make Carrow Road an intimidating place for opposition teams to come and believes a victory tonight will continue to see the confidence of everyone around the club increase.

“The mood in the camp has not changed too much. We still feel that we haven’t got the points that we or our performances deserved. There is a determination to keep performing and winning," Smith said.

“We know the importance of getting wins and what that does to the confidence, not just of the group, but the supporters as well. It’s important to go out and get that win again.

“For me, it’s about focussing on ourselves. We are unbeaten so far this season at Carrow Road and we’re making it a really tough place to come. Opposition managers have made that clear to us already. We want that trend to continue.”

The Millwall encounter caps off a busy week of league football for Norwich, which started in Hull and contained a midweek win over the Terriers.

That hasn't left a lot of room for Smith and his coaching staff to coach the squad, with a lot of the reflections taking place inside the analysis rooms at their Colney training centre.

“You’re off the back of pre-season and this is our first three game week in the Championship. We will be looking at the players who have played twice and seeing if they can go again or not. We have to get the balance right.

“A lot of these periods now are more about recovery than tactics, and that is why the pre-season period is so important to get your ideas and principles in place.

“All of the players had the last two or three weeks of pre-season with us so they understand what we are looking for. A lot of our work will probably be done via the classroom with the smartboard at the moment to let the lads know what we’re after."

