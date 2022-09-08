Smith leaves City door open for Rashica

Interview

Dean Smith has left the Norwich City door open for winger Milot Rashica as he departs the club to join Galatasaray.

Rashica was pictured arriving in Istanbul on Thursday morning ahead of completing a temporary transfer to the 22-time Turkish champions ahead of their deadline.

Smith also confirmed that the deal for him to join Galatasaray is unlikely to include a permanent option.

Despite the 26-year-old departing Carrow Road, Smith is keen to stress that he still sees Rashica's long-term future in Norfolk.

"Like all the loans, Christos Tzolis and Przemek Placheta are the same, it's to continue their development," Smith said.

"You can't be carrying a squad of 30. The only way we can keep these players developing is to loan them out.

"I've left Milot to go out and talk to them. We have a loans manager who will be in touch with him and I will be as well. We wish him all the best."

Smith has described the winger as being 'low on confidence', with Norwich being open to offers for Rashica throughout the summer.

Explaining why he feels Rashica has struggled to leave a mark on this season, Smith said it wasn't for the want of trying.

Dean Smith has sanctioned the loan departure of winger Milot Rashica. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Milot has been frustrated that he’s not been playing and this gives him the chance to go and play on a really good stage for a really good club,” said Smith. “It is a deal that we thought was really good for the club to keep him playing, and he wanted to go as well. So it’s a win for us both.

“He has worked extremely hard but sometimes it just doesn’t happen. He came out of the team when I didn’t think he had played up to the standards he can, and other people took their opportunity. When that happens, you fall down the pecking order.

“He signed as a Premier League player and we can’t forget that. Mentally for him it was a big blow to not be a Premier League player anymore. All players have to get over that, and they all get over it in their own way. Milot came back determined to fight but an opportunity has been put in front of him to go and play at a high level again.

“He wants to take that up and we are happy for him to do so with the remaining options we’ve got available to us.”