Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Interview

'He's an important player' - Smith backs Rashica to bounce back at City

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 3:21 PM August 30, 2022
Updated: 3:40 PM August 30, 2022
Milot Rashica of Norwich before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Pa

Milot Rashica was omitted from Norwich City's squad that beat Sunderland 1-0 on Saturday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith has admitted Milot Rashica is low on confidence but views him as an important player in Norwich City's squad despite a slow start to the season.

The Kosovan international was omitted from the squad that recorded a 1-0 victory over Sunderland on Saturday but travelled with the squad to Wearside as Smith hadn't finalised his substitutes until the morning of the game.

Smith was asked post-match on Saturday why Rashica was dropped from the squad, citing that he felt other players were ahead of him at this time. 

That, coupled with consistent speculation over his future throughout the summer, has seen people draw conclusions surrounding Rashica's future, but Smith feels the current situation is repairable.

"I sat down and explained to him my reasons as I have with Adam Idah and Jordan Hugill," Smith said. "That is the way I believe it should be and then it's down to the players to change my mind. 

"He is a little bit low on confidence at the moment, as players can be. He has got the one assist for Max (Aarons) goal against Wigan but he signed as a big money signing in the Premier League and he wants to be playing at the highest level. 

"Being in the Championship, he probably expects a little bit more of himself. He is working hard at that. There is no question about his desire and his attitude. He wants to be a top player and we're helping him with that"

Most Read

  1. 1 City facing 'unique' challenge in left back pursuit
  2. 2 Hayden steps up recovery in search of Canaries bow
  3. 3 Cardiff yet to be offered Hugill - Morison
  1. 4 PRESSER: Birmingham v Norwich City; Gibbs injury update
  2. 5 Ex-City midfielder set for Premier League caretaker role
  3. 6 Smith takeaways: City boss on relentless schedule, Gibbs injury and Rashica
  4. 7 Lee Payne: An in-depth look into City's season... possibly
  5. 8 Smith's challenge to City squad ahead of Birmingham trip
  6. 9 City assistant sporting director Adams on transfer business
  7. 10 City ladies show the art of digging deep for points

Rashica has had to burden plenty of expectation since completing a big-money money to Carrow Road as part of the Canaries' recruitment drive ahead of their Premier League campaign. 

Milot Rashica of Norwich crosses the ball during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road,

Dean Smith still regards Milot Rashica as an important player in Norwich City's squad. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

An underwhelming top-flight season in a relegated side has been followed by below par performances in the Championship, prompting frustration from the stands.

Smith still believes Rashica can prove his worth as City continue their Championship promotion quest and believes his struggles haven't arrived due to a lack of effort. 

"Milot is one of those players who hasn't been at this level before, it's Saturday Tuesday, Saturday Tuesday," Smith said. 

"He came back focused, his body fat was down and all of his numbers were pointing in the right direction so it's not for the want of trying. He's an important player for our squad."

Don't Miss

Kieran Dowell endured a frustrating afternoon in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win at Sunderland

Interview

'I want them to be annoyed' - Smith on tough calls

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City beat Actonians at The Nest

Women's Football

Russell's strike makes it two from two for Norwich City Ladies

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Dean Smith hailed Norwich City's resilience after a 1-0 Championship win at Sunderland - marred by Liam Gibbs' injury

Match reaction

Smith takeaways: City boss on Wearside win, Gibbs injury, Rashica absence

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Josh Sargent of Norwich denies Luke O'Nien of Sunderland a shooting opportunity during the Sky Bet C

Interview

'Defenders don't get enough credit' - Omobamidele on Sunderland victory

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon