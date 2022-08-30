'He's an important player' - Smith backs Rashica to bounce back at City

Interview

Milot Rashica was omitted from Norwich City's squad that beat Sunderland 1-0 on Saturday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith has admitted Milot Rashica is low on confidence but views him as an important player in Norwich City's squad despite a slow start to the season.

The Kosovan international was omitted from the squad that recorded a 1-0 victory over Sunderland on Saturday but travelled with the squad to Wearside as Smith hadn't finalised his substitutes until the morning of the game.

Smith was asked post-match on Saturday why Rashica was dropped from the squad, citing that he felt other players were ahead of him at this time.

That, coupled with consistent speculation over his future throughout the summer, has seen people draw conclusions surrounding Rashica's future, but Smith feels the current situation is repairable.

"I sat down and explained to him my reasons as I have with Adam Idah and Jordan Hugill," Smith said. "That is the way I believe it should be and then it's down to the players to change my mind.

"He is a little bit low on confidence at the moment, as players can be. He has got the one assist for Max (Aarons) goal against Wigan but he signed as a big money signing in the Premier League and he wants to be playing at the highest level.

"Being in the Championship, he probably expects a little bit more of himself. He is working hard at that. There is no question about his desire and his attitude. He wants to be a top player and we're helping him with that"

Rashica has had to burden plenty of expectation since completing a big-money money to Carrow Road as part of the Canaries' recruitment drive ahead of their Premier League campaign.

Dean Smith still regards Milot Rashica as an important player in Norwich City's squad. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

An underwhelming top-flight season in a relegated side has been followed by below par performances in the Championship, prompting frustration from the stands.

Smith still believes Rashica can prove his worth as City continue their Championship promotion quest and believes his struggles haven't arrived due to a lack of effort.

"Milot is one of those players who hasn't been at this level before, it's Saturday Tuesday, Saturday Tuesday," Smith said.

"He came back focused, his body fat was down and all of his numbers were pointing in the right direction so it's not for the want of trying. He's an important player for our squad."