Best is yet to come from Rashica

Milot Rashica is only getting started for Norwich City head coach Dean Smith.

Rashica was left out of the midweek 1-1 Premier League draw after a groin injury scare the day before.

Smith confirmed afterwards he opted to resist the temptation to unleash the Kosovan international, ahead of a hectic festive schedule.

The big money summer signing is already a firm fans’ favourite, and had impressed in Smith’s opening Carrow Road double header against Southampton and Wolves.

“It wasn’t worth the risk with so many games coming up,” said the Norwich chief. “Milot slipped in training on the Monday and felt his groin. We brought him with us, because we still felt given time he would be okay, but we decided against it.

"I think he's just building his confidence. It also takes a while for some players to integrate into the way you want to play and, plus, the league, the league is going to be different to the Bundesliga.

“He's a really good ball carrier, as he shown in the last few home games. His confidence is just building in himself. He's got goals in him. I know that from watching him. But he can create as well.”

Rashica himself admitted prior to missing the midweek game he was enjoying life under his new boss.

“It’s a similar style of play to what we had with Daniel Farke, so him and his staff did a great job to allow us to be in the momentum we have now,” he said, speaking to the club's official site. “They both like attacking football and I like it as well.

“We’re not conceding the easy goals that cost us in the first few games. We’re creating chances and just need to score a few more goals.

“We are speaking every day because we see each other and have a lot of meetings. Now we are in the right way.”

Rashica was joined on the sidelines at Newcastle by Mathias Normann (pelvis) and Todd Cantwell, who Smith revealed following the draw stayed behind in Norfolk due to a Covid contact related issue.

"Todd wasn’t allowed to travel with us but was in training on his own (on Tuesday). Hopefully if all goes to plan he will be able to be back training with us by the end of the week," said Smith.