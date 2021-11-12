Dean Smith in pole position to become next Norwich City head coach

Video

Former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is in pole position to become Norwich City head coach.

Dean Smith is the front runner to become the next head coach of Norwich City, we understand.

No deal has been struck and there is still work to do before any official confirmation, but the former Aston Villa boss is leading the race to succeed Daniel Farke at Carrow Road.

Sky Sports are reporting that the 50-year-old will be offered the job 'in the coming days' after entering advanced talks over the details of his potential contract.

Smith was sacked as Aston Villa manager less than 24 hours after Farke was dismissed as City boss but has been amongst the favourites for the Canaries vacancy throughout the week.

Frank Lampard dropped out of the race on Friday after holding talks with City's hierarchy earlier this week. The ex-Derby and Chelsea boss wasn't offered the position.

Reports earlier in the week suggested Smith had impressed during an interview with his in-depth knowledge of the squad, club ethos and his vision for the future.

It is also believed Smith was impressed with the City set-up during his conversations with sporting director Stuart Webber and other members of staff at the club.

All being well, it's understood City are still hopeful of confirming an appointment towards the back of the weekend at the earliest.

Smith is currently enjoying a brief break in New York visiting his son but could fly back to the UK to complete the final details of his move to Norwich in the coming days.

