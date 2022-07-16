Top notch City delight Smith after 3-0 Marseille romp

Match reaction

Dean Smith hailed a leap forward from his Norwich City squad after a 3-0 pre-season friendly win against Marseille in France on Saturday.

Jacob Sorensen's superb opener and a headed brace from Jordan Hugill made it an away day to savour for the Canaries.

"A really good workout against a really good opponent," said Smith. "Every credit to the players because we’ve asked a lot of them. We travelled and flew in this morning into really hot conditions against the team that finished second in the French league last year, with a lot of players who are household names.

“It was a really good performance. We started a little bit shaky and got away with a really big chance where Tim (Krul’s) made a really good save, but after that our shape without the ball was really good and our use of the ball when we had it was a lot better.

"That’s the thing that I’ve been wanting to see a little bit more - fluidity with what we do with the ball when we get it.

“(Lungi's) not renowned for goalscoring. I told him I want him to be playing forward a lot more today. I thought he got caught playing sideways and backwards a little bit on Tuesday. I thought his use of the ball was good but his finish was superb. He’s bent it in the top corner over the goalkeeper.

“Jordan’s a handful. He’s a great lad to have around the dressing room as well. The lads really like him and he leaves nothing out there.

"He gives you everything and I’m pleased for him today because I know he’s been frustrated that he probably hasn’t scored more yet in pre-season in the short time we’ve been in, but that will do him the world of good, getting them goals."

Smith felt City equipped themselves well in a competitive environment, and the searing heat.

“Their fans make a really good noise and make it a really good spectacle for a pre-season game. That makes their players have to be competitive and it made it a really good game for us," he said, speaking in a club interview. "Nothing went over the top but there were a few good, strong challenges and fouls from each side.

"It’s just what we wanted, a big step up. We’re really pleased and it will give a few players a lot of confidence.

“The temperature will be like that I think on Tuesday (at Cambridge) as well in the UK, so we’ve come and got ourselves acclimatised to it.

"Looking at the players and what we asked of them without the ball today in this temperature was really good. We look a fit team and that’s what we want at the end of this pre-season when we start against Cardiff.

“It will be a tough game because it’s meant to be sweltering conditions for that game, but it’s another one where we can get minutes into the lads. Some will be looking to get 70-75 minutes now before the double header at the weekend.”



