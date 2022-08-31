Loans moves gave Hernandez head start with Smith

Interview

Onel Hernandez' loan moves away from Norwich City gave him a head start in hitting the ground running under current head coach Dean Smith.

The Cuban international spent last season with Middlesbrough and Birmingham but has returned to Carrow Road this summer intent on forging a role in City's first-team squad.

Hernandez netted a dramatic late winner as the Canaries beat the Blues 2-1 in the Midlands on Tuesday evening.

The 29-year-old, who is out of contract next summer, arrived in England under Daniel Farke and played a role in both the Championship title-winning campaigns. Since he left on loan last summer, the German was sacked and replaced with Smith.

Whilst away from Norwich, Hernandez was exposed to three English coaches, something that has helped him adapt to the change in methods under Smith's stewardship compared to Farke's.

"When I went out on loan, I met a lot of new managers like Neil Warnock, Chris Wilder and Lee Bowyer.

"They are all English and compared to Daniel (Farke), it was a completely different experience," he said. "To be honest, before I came to the UK, I loved the English managers, and I love to work with them, especially with Dean Smith and Shakey.

"They speak to me so much, take me aside after training and explain what I could be doing better, that trust is so important to have as a player. I’m 29 but they can make me better; that’s so important."

Hernandez is a popular member of the Canaries' dressing room, seen as somebody who can lift spirits and help construct a togetherness.

That love for the Cuban is shared by those occupying the stands, who have developed a real affection for Hernandez and his connection to the club.

Onel Hernandez has enjoyed working under Norwich City boss Dean Smith and assistant Craig Shakespeare. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

After his loan at Birmingham concluded, Hernandez wanted to return to Norwich and play his role in helping the club back to the Premier League.

"I know all the staff from the kitchen to the physios, they are all nice people. Most of the players were here before I left and I had a warm welcome.

"They were all saying ‘the Bull is back’ and making jokes around me. I love it," Hernandez said post-match.

"I’m very good with everyone, it’s incredible to be back."