Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Lambert's verdict on new City boss Smith

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 5:00 PM November 15, 2021
Dean Smith will prove his worth at Norwich City for Paul Lambert

Dean Smith will prove his worth at Norwich City for Paul Lambert - Credit: PA

Dean Smith is an astute Norwich City appointment, in the view of former Canaries’ and Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert. 

The Scot left Carrow Road for Villa after keeping City in the Premier League, and believes Smith has the experienced to repeat that feat. 

Smith was only out of work for eight days following his Villa dismissal but was unveiled as Daniel Farke's successor on Monday morning.

“Norwich have got a good man in charge,” said Lambert, speaking on Sky Sports, who has been out of the management game since leaving Ipswich Town. “He did a great job at Aston Villa and to be fair wherever he has been, even at Walsall, he did a really good job there. It is a good appointment.

"A safe pair of hands, he knows the league inside out. The biggest key is his assistant manager (Craig Shakespeare). He is a great right-hand man there. Two very good guys.  

“He clearly feels ready to go back in. His time at Aston Villa, with being a fan of the club, I am sure was still a good time for him. Now he is going back into the game at a good club as well. There is a long way to go in the league.

"If you go on a little run you can beat the teams around you then you have a chance. But he is going to have to hit the ground running. He’ll know that. He has been over the course before.” 

NCFC Extra: How Norwich City's pursuit of Dean Smith unfolded

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Aston Villa Manager Dean Smith and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke before the Sky Bet Championship m

Opinion

Villa fan fights Smith's corner ahead of City arrival

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Dean Smith is the new Norwich City head coach.

Updated

Dean Smith in his own words

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Billy Gilmour looked set to be heading back to Chelsea in January if his Norwich City game time remained limited

Opinion

From Cantwell to Gilmour. The key issues for new boss

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Finland's Teemu Pukki has a shot saved by Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph during the

Video

Pukki not left ruing penalty miss in Finland victory

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon