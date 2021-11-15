Lambert's verdict on new City boss Smith

Video

Dean Smith is an astute Norwich City appointment, in the view of former Canaries’ and Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert.

The Scot left Carrow Road for Villa after keeping City in the Premier League, and believes Smith has the experienced to repeat that feat.

Smith was only out of work for eight days following his Villa dismissal but was unveiled as Daniel Farke's successor on Monday morning.

“Norwich have got a good man in charge,” said Lambert, speaking on Sky Sports, who has been out of the management game since leaving Ipswich Town. “He did a great job at Aston Villa and to be fair wherever he has been, even at Walsall, he did a really good job there. It is a good appointment.

"A safe pair of hands, he knows the league inside out. The biggest key is his assistant manager (Craig Shakespeare). He is a great right-hand man there. Two very good guys.

“He clearly feels ready to go back in. His time at Aston Villa, with being a fan of the club, I am sure was still a good time for him. Now he is going back into the game at a good club as well. There is a long way to go in the league.

"If you go on a little run you can beat the teams around you then you have a chance. But he is going to have to hit the ground running. He’ll know that. He has been over the course before.”

