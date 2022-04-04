PODCAST: 'A losing culture' - How do City work their way through the storm?

Opinion

Norwich City are searching for a route out of their Premier League storm and that was among the talking points in this week's Pink Un Podcast.

A draw against Brighton on Saturday did little to help their prospects of survival, with City still seven points behind Everton in 17th with eight games of the campaign remaining.

Norwich haven't recorded a victory in eight league matches, with six defeats arriving in that period. With confidence among players low and frustration among fans rising, the Canaries' current rut was discussed by our City correspondents.

Our football editor Paddy Davitt said: "So much of this game is between the ears and mentally they look like different players when they're with Norwich compared to their countries. They come back to a losing culture.

"I've seen one or two people claiming that they are hiding now and not trying to get on the ball and then you contrast that with the attitude of Jon Rowe when he goes on. He's fearless and is loving being dropped into this environment.

"Conversely, you are not seeing nearly anywhere near enough of that from players who are good enough to represent their countries. These players are deemed to be very good players by their international coaches.

"Ultimately, you can drill down on it and it does come down to confidence, a lack of belief, being brittle and fragility. As Tim Krul said in his post-match media, they go behind and their isn't that resolve collectively or individually to come back and we saw that in the previous Premier League season.

"That might be something in the psyche of this group of Norwich players. People keep saying they are good enough. Are they good enough to be better than bobbing along at the wrong end of the league?

"Do these players believe they are good enough? Many of these players have been here before and failed and are going to fail again. If you sat them down and turned the microphones and cameras off and spoke to them, would they truly believe they are good enough? The jury is out.'

The discussion was part of a wide-ranging podcast dissecting their goalless draw against Brighton and Hove Albion and unpicking the frustrations supporters are feeling at present.

David Freezer added: "It feels like a malaise to me. The players who were involved in the squad two years ago, they already have fragile confidence at this level and that has been destroyed again.

"Football is a funny game. It wouldn't have taken much to build confidence. Confidence is pretty much everything in football.

"You're in the Championship, you get a few wins and everything changes. Look at the 2018/19 season, they were playing brilliant football, winning games and ended the season as champions but at the start they were shaky and weren't flowing. The start of the season is where you build that confidence.

"As we are seeing at the moment, when your confidence is knocked and when you're struggling psychologically, it then has a physical impact. The most simple of passes were going astray. It was everywhere in their performance."

