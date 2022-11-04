Smith sets City target ahead of World Cup break

Interview

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith has set his team a points target ahead of the World Cup break. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith has set his side a points target to ensure they head into the upcoming World Cup break firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion.

City travel to Rotherham United tomorrow in their penultimate game before that three-week hiatus hoping to build on an unbeaten week at home.

Avoiding defeat to QPR on Wednesday has prevented teams above them from stealing a significant march on them in the race for promotion.

The aim in the next two games is to extract enough points to position themselves for a tilt at the top two in the second half of the campaign.

"We have just have picked up four points from the last two home games, we feel it should have been six but it is what it is. We have to go to Rotherham with the same mindset.

"In these next two games, we have to pick up at least four points if not six," Smith said at his pre-match press call. "That would leave us in a healthy position then as we go into the break.

"I looked at the league before the start of the season and felt that ourselves, Burnley, Sheffield United, Watford and West Bromwich Albion are the teams that would be up there come the end of the season. We are firmly in that shout."

Norwich currently find themselves in fifth in the Championship table following a poor run of form throughout October.

Smith's side currently sit just four points behind second-placed Blackburn, with the aim to remain within touching distance of the pacesetters for as long as possible.

City's head coach is acutely aware of how quickly the league table can change - and the messaging internally has to focus solely on their performances.

Norwich City took four points from two home games last week. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"People were asking me about the league table after three games when we were at the bottom and then six games later we were second.

"The important thing is that we don’t let teams get too far away. We know where the end line is and it’s the top two that we want to be in," Smith said.

"We need to make sure that we are in touch with that all the time. A run of games can change things very quickly."