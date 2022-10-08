Points not popularity matter to City chief

Interview

Dean Smith is striving to guide Norwich City back to the Premier League - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith has no interest in trying to win a popularity contest at Norwich City.

The Canaries’ chief guided his squad to joint top spot in the Championship in midweek, ahead of Preston’s Saturday visit to Carrow Road.

But City’s fitful performances have left Smith himself, and many fans, striving for some polish to go with league points.

That prompted club legend and PinkUn columnist Chris Sutton to insist this week the Norwich head coach deserves more credit for navigating a turbulent first 12 months in charge.

Smith was unable to avoid a first relegation of his coaching career, in a downward Premier League spiral, but has engineered a nine-game unbeaten league run following a testing start.

“It's not about me, it's about we, it's about the football club, the football team and trying to be successful,” he said. “I don't do outside noise. I've already said that to you. (Do you deserve more credit?) No, in all honesty.

"If anybody has seen the teams I have created before they'll know that it's about attacking football and that's what we're working on here as a football club.

"I think people have talked before about how we are more pragmatic as a team, yet we've had more shots in the league. So I don't really know how that tallies up.

“That scrutiny has always been in the game. But now with social media it is all about the here and now. Things will get tweeted or put on, what is it? WhatsApp? FaceTime? I don't even know what it is.

"I don't mess around with Instagram, but it is out there before I've even left a press conference room. And that's the modern world. You have to accept that, but I can't control that. So don't worry about it.”

Smith's immediate priority is to add the clinical edge that was missing in the midweek 1-1 Championship draw at Reading.

"I didn't think our combination play was good enough in the final third," he said. "We spoke about switching play and then going back inside, and we didn't go inside early enough.

"You saw AJ (Aaron Ramsey) and Sarge (Josh Sargent) were quite ineffective when we're playing balls into them, with big centre halves can run behind and have a free smash at times.

"That is when we needed to go into the frontman and play off him. And we didn't do that enough."

Teemu Pukki has been withdrawn late on in both the last two Championship away days, with Smith keen to protect his star striker.

“We have to manage Teemu. He's four years older than he was when he first came to the football club. He's playing every international game Finland have as well,” he said. “We have to manage these minutes as well as manage him.

"But the good thing about it is we've got players now capable of taking over from Teemu if he's not there, but we know how good we are with him in the team.”

Pukki will get a World Cup break, after the Finn’s failed to qualify for next month’s tournament, while Tim Krul looks set to miss out on the Netherlands squad after his recent decision not to attend scientific penalty tests.

Dutch boss Louis van Gaal indicated the City stopper would not be in consideration for Qatar.

“That's between the player and his international manager. They have their selection policies and how they're going to select players,” said Smith. “Tim, I believe, has got a really good relationship with the head coach there.

"It was something he just didn't feel was right for him and the head coach has come out with his thoughts. He’s not had a break for a while so if he does get a month when the league season pauses that is no bad thing from our perspective.”

Norwich face a month-long break from Championship action after Middlesbrough's visit to Carrow Road on November 12.











