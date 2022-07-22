Cantwell looking a 'different player' after sparkling pre-season

Dean Smith has heaped praise on Todd Cantwell after his impressive pre-season performances. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith believes Todd Cantwell is looking like a 'different player' after his pre-season renaissance at Norwich City.

The 24-year-old has returned to the Canaries from a loan spell at Bournemouth and has produced some excellent performances as City continue their Championship preparations.

Cantwell has played himself into contention after lacking fitness when Smith first arrived at Carrow Road in November.

That led to the academy graduate being sent away on loan with an option for the Cherries to make that permanent for £11million. They opted against it after promotion to the Premier League and Cantwell returned to Norwich.

Cantwell has injected a much-needed creative edge into City's play during pre-season and has impressed in a central midfield role.

After a series of conversations between Smith and Cantwell, City's boss told the midfielder he wanted to see 'actions, not words'.

Smith has been impressed by his application since returning to the club earlier this summer.

"Todd came on today and I thought he looked like a different player. I've told him that as well," Smith said in the wake of City's 3-1 win over Cambridge United.

"He has been really excellent on the training ground and he was good against Marseille. Hopefully, I've got some really tough decisions to make next Saturday which is what I want.

"It's not only Todd. The players who were involved last season have put it behind them very quickly. We're all looking forward to the start now."

Norwich conclude their pre-season campaign with a trip to Scotland this weekend as they face Celtic and Hibernian in their final friendly fixtures.

Dean Smith and Todd Cantwell have held conversations about his progress at Norwich City throughout this summer. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Smith has been impressed with the application of his squad as a whole during their preparations as he continues to ponder his team selection ahead of the Championship opener against Cardiff.

"I've said at the end of last season that those four coming back into training in the last week freshened the whole dressing room up," Smith said. "That has continued.

"The application of the players in training throughout pre-season has been second to none; they've been excellent.

"Their attitudes and the way they have gone about it (has been impressive).

"Last season is gone, and it's a new beginning for them."