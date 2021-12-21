Smith ready for 'crucial period'

Video

Dean Smith is priming Norwich City for crunch time in their battle to beat the drop in the Premier League.

The Canaries picked up five points from his first three games in charge but host Arsenal on Boxing Day bidding to halt a three game losing run.

With the Gunners’ scheduled festive visit following by trips to Crystal Palace and Leicester all in the space of seven days, Smith knows the picture can change quickly for the bottom club.

“It's a real crucial period. We've just gone through a three game week recently and now we've got another one. It's one way you can pick up points very quickly. Or if you don't, others can do the same around you.

"But you can’t focus on the teams around us. We can only concentrate on the next game. We control our performance. That's all we control and our performances on the whole are moving in the right direction. We just need the results now.

“When you look at the table it doesn’t surprise you the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea look like they're running away at the top of the league. They appear to be the teams that are beating everybody else.

"It’s very rare to see other teams like Manchester United and Arsenal having lost five or six games already by this stage.

"Maybe that’s an indication of how the current season is going, and I think that's what's probably kept everybody that much closer down the bottom.

“We helped ourselves by doubling our points tally when we first came in, which got us in and amongst it, but a couple of wins can put you 15th or 16th in the league.”

Norwich’s game at West Ham last weekend was one of six postponed due to rising Covid case numbers, on top of injuries, for many clubs across the Premier League.

But there was still fresh refereeing controversy involving City’s relegation rivals Newcastle, and big VAR decisions in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool. Smith had his say on the subject recently, after Manchester United’s ‘soft’ penalty winner at Carrow Road.

“I think all managers understand you can't have consistency, from referee to referee, because you know sometimes they see things differently, and you understand that,” he said. “But what you want is during the 90 minutes, you want the decision-making to be consistent in that game. That's the important thing. And that's what we're looking for.

"We all know that it's a tough job to have, we all look at decisions and highlight them. They have to make split second decisions.

“We're still not where we want to be. I think there's just too much of a subjective nature with the penalty decisions, and certainly hand ball and upper body contact or lower body contact.

"It's something that we spoke about last season an awful lot. I still don't think we've got it right. Hopefully we can keep working together to get it right.”