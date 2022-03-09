PRESSER: Rupp set to return; Irish duo still out

Press conference

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City's Premier League clash with Chelsea from Colney this morning - and we brought you all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

Chelsea's FA Cup fifth round victory over Luton saw this game pushed forward to Thursday night, much to the frustration of City boss Smith and the club.

Lukas Rupp will return to the fold for Thursday's game after missing Saturday's defeat to Brentford due to fatigue.

With Billy Gilmour ineligible to face his former club, it comes as a welcome boost for Smith and his side.

Rupp impressed at Anfield during the Canaries' 2-1 defeat to Liverpool last week, scoring the goal before asking to come off.

Ozan Kabak was seen alongside Christos Tzolis completing some fitness drills on the pitch prior to Saturday's game. The on-loan Schalke defender is continuing to step up his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Adam Idah remains the only player sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Andrew Omobamidele is also out.

