PRESSER: Norwich City v Coventry City

Press conference

Dean Smith will preview Norwich City's Championship home game against Coventry from 9am - and we will bring you all the key lines first from Colney.

The Canaries retained the services of right back Max Aarons on Deadline Day despite reported interest from Southampton, Borussia Monchengladbach and Villarreal.

City were unsuccessful in their hunt for a left back, however with Dimi Giannoulis, Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen all out injured.

Liam Gibbs is also set for a period in the stands after suffering an ankle injury during Norwich's 1-0 victory over Sunderland last weekend. Jonathan Rowe remains sidelined with a stress fracture.

Onel Hernandez' 94th minute winner gave Norwich a 2-1 victory over Birmingham on Tuesday night to extend their winning run in the league to four matches.

Coventry currently sit at the foot of the Championship after issues with their pitch has prevented them playing more than four matches - the fewest of any side so far this season.

Mark Robins, ex-Norwich striker, has done an impressive job in the Midlands despite constant off field challenges and will be hoping to get their season up and running with victory at his old stomping ground this weekend.

