PRESSER LIVE: Krul back in contention for Saints trip

Norwich City boss Dean Smith will host his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League clash against Southampton at 9am.

Norwich City travel to the south coast on Friday night to begin a block of three crucial games in their hunt for Premier League survival.

Dean Smith's men have fallen back to the foot of the table and watched Burnley, Watford and Newcastle all pick up in the last two matchdays.

Southampton have only been beaten once at St Mary's all season, that is the challenge facing Dean Smith and his side to keep themselves in touch with those teams around them.

City's game against Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints kickstarts another busy weekend of top-flight action, with the Canaries possessing the opportunity to lay down a marker.

Smith will provide the latest injury bulletin during his 9am press call, including an update on goalkeeper Tim Krul and midfielder Jacob Sorensen, both of whom could return for this game.

Lukas Rupp may also return to the fold as he continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

