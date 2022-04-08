PRESSER: City boss previews crunch Burnley clash

Press conference

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith will preview their clash with Burnley at Colney this morning. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith will preview Norwich City’s Premier League crunch clash against Burnley - and we have all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

Norwich face relegation-threatened Burnley on Sunday hoping to reduce the deficit to the teams chasing survival above them.

Burnley recorded an important win against Everton in midweek to improve their survival chances and arrive at Carrow Road in search of recording back to back victories for the second time this season.

It's a big weekend at the bottom of the Premier League table, with Leeds travelling to Watford and Everton hoping to halt their slump against Manchester United. A win for Norwich could help keep them alive for another week.

It's understood there is Covid in the Canaries camp, with Smith expected to provide the latest injury bulletin including updates on Brandon Williams (ankle), Josh Sargent (ankle) and Max Aarons (hamstring), all of whom missed last weekend's trip to Brighton.

Ozan Kabak (hamstring) looks set to be ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury picked up on international duty whilst Adam Idah (knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back) remain long-term absentees for the Canaries.

