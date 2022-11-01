Contract talks can wait for City stars

Interview

Teemu Pukki is among a group of senior Norwich City players in the final year of Carrow Road deals - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith has confirmed no contract talks are in progress with Teemu Pukki or any of the Norwich City senior stars in the final year of Carrow Road deals.

But the Canaries’ chief is not braced for January transfer window turbulence, despite the likes of Pukki, Todd Cantwell, Kenny McLean and Sam Byram all being free to open talks with overseas clubs.

Onel Hernandez, Danel Sinani and Kieran Dowell are also out of contract at the end of this Championship season.

“No, no talks are ongoing yet,” said Smith. “And secondly, I don't think it's going to be a distraction. Of course we know the process with clubs overseas that they can legally sign pre-contracts.

"Sometimes it's not a bad thing that a contract is running down, and players have to be playing for their futures, whether it be at this club or to earn a contract elsewhere.”

Smith, speaking on Tuesday at Colney ahead of QPR’s Carrow Road midweek visit, echoed the recent comments of finance director Anthony Richens to club media channels that City have no January plans to bolster his squad.

Richens indicated it would need player trading or alternative financing to go back into the market.

Max Aarons has again been touted with Manchester United in recent days, but the right back has a fight on his hands to reclaim his starting spot after he was benched for the weekend's 3-1 win over Stoke.

“I think Max is a top player and he knows that, and I know I've told him that enough times,” said Smith. “I spoke to him before the game and I could see his pain at the manner of the equaliser at Sheffield United, when John Egan got ahead and above him. He's probably not been at the peak of his form, but he'll work hard to get that back.

The hardest thing for Max has always been a lot of speculation around his name for a long time, and he's dealt with it really well. But remember, he's still a young lad. He's only ever experienced one club, and a couple of managers.

"This is different for him. Even though he's an experienced player, in terms of playing 160 senior games, he is still learning. This is probably the first little hiccup he has had in his career but I have no doubt he will come out of it.”