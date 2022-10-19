Smith's response to Norwich City boo boys

Interview

Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd 18/10/2022

Dean Smith understands the reaction of many Norwich City supporters after a chorus of boos greeted the final whistle of their third successive Championship defeat to Luton.

Supporters opted to vent their frustrations at the nature of City's toothless performance on Tuesday, with Smith acknowledging that his team lacked creativity throughout the contest as they recorded just one shot on target.

Norwich now face the daunting prospect of a double header against promotion rivals Sheffield United and Burnley - with Smith's side yet to record a victory against any side currently sitting in the top ten of the Championship table.

Reflecting on the criticism from the stands after a night where Smith felt the 'world was against' his team, he was left agonising over three defeats that, in his view, didn't reflect how the games transpired in reality.

"I get the reaction at the end. It was more than one or two as well," He admitted. "We have lost three on the spin.

"I didn't think the reaction at half-time was as good as it could have been. We are drawing 0-0 and if we win we go top. I thought the fans reacted and got behind us at the start of that second half.

"We had a couple of chances. A moment, which is what their goal was, has cost us.

"Out of the three games we have lost, we deserved to be beat at Watford. In my opinion. The stats will probably tell you the same. We should have beaten Preston and we should have beaten Luton, but we didn't create enough in the final third."

A small faction of supporters inside Carrow Road also urged Smith to 'sort it out' after ex-City striker Carlton Morris danced his way into the box and found the bottom corner with a composed strike.

Responding to those chants, Smith challenged his squad to show more guile in the final third.

"The work in the final third needs sorting out," Smith said. "For sure. I expect with that group of players for us to create better chances. But they were shouting that when we had a man less and it is a little bit tougher to do but I thought we made a good fist of it.

Norwich City recorded just one shot on target in their 1-0 loss to Luton as Dean Smith bemoaned their attacking efforts.

"We went 4-3-2 and caused them problems. The lads chased and harried all over the pitch.

"It felt like the world was against us for sure. I asked the players to go and take control of the game. We had good possession all night. We just never created anything clear-cut all night. That is the biggest gripe."