Smith takeaways: Reading reflections, possession frustrations and Cantwell absence

Match reaction

Dean Smith had his say on some of the key issues around Norwich City's 1-1 Championship draw at Reading.

Grant Hanley's second half strike was cancelled out by Jeff Hendrick's dipping volley ten minutes later.

The Canaries' boss held his post-match press call on Tuesday evening at the Madejski Stadium.

This is what Smith had to say on the following.

Reflections on the game? A frustrating night - would you concur?

Yes (it was frustrating), because we've taken the lead and not won the game. I would expect us to go on and win the game when we've taken the lead.

We gave a poor goal away where we had nine or ten bodies in the box. The shot from outside the box has gone in. We missed a tackle on it. We've had a lot of comfortable possession today but not been as effective as we would like in the final third with it.

Sometimes you have to give credit to the opposition because I thought they covered the spaces behind them really well. They didn't give Teemu a lot of space to run into, so we had to build off our nine instead of playing balls down the side to him.

It was a game starved of clear cut chances. We've got the goal and the only other one (chance) was Kenny McLean's in the second half.

In the end, I think it was probably a fair result.

You had 66% percent possession, made over 600 passes - it seems you're attributing that to what Reading did well rather than what you didn't do?

We got in some really good areas but they got some good blocks in.

We were loose in possession and have to be better at opening up that deep block. You could see who were the happier team were at the end of the game. For the last 20 minutes we really pushed them.

Coming into today's game, Reading had the best home record so we knew it was going to be tough.

I don't think we restricted their balls into Andy Carroll as much as we should. We needed to hold a higher line to their front three to deny the service. He was good at keeping the ball in and around our defensive third.

But they didn't create too many big chances.

Todd Cantwell's absence - is that a case of not being ready for this one.

Yes. He didn't train yesterday so we decided not to risk him. He will train tomorrow so he will be available for Saturday.