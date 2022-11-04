PRESSER: Rotherham United v Norwich City

Press conference

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith will host a pre-match press conference ahead of the Championship clash with Rotherham tomorrow. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith previews Norwich City’s Championship game against Rotherham United - and we have all the key lines first direct from Colney.

A goalless draw at home to QPR in midweek saw them fail to build momentum after a 3-1 victory at Stoke last weekend.

The Canaries will be targeting a strong end to the first portion of the season as they seek to position themselves in the promotion mix ahead of he World Cup break.

Their trip to the New York Stadium is their penultimate game ahead of that three-week break.

Smith's squad are set to be boosted by the return of both Josh Sargent and Dimi Giannoulis who are expected to be fit following injuries.

Sargent suffered a calf issue following City's 1-0 defeat to Burnley last month. The striker, who has notched eight goals this season, is targeting a place on the USA plane to Qatar later this month.

Giannoulis cracked a rib during Norwich's fiesty 2-2 draw with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Smith will provide a full fitness update of his squad ahead of tomorrow's game.

The likes of Andrew Omobamidele (ankle) and Adam Idah (knee) will not return this side of the domestic pause for the World Cup. Jon Rowe, who has been absent with a stress-related injury, has been videoed returning to individual training this week.

Follow all the key lines from the press conference, with full reaction and build up on Pink Un+ to the Canaries trip to Rotherham