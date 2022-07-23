City boss previews Scotland pre-season finale

Interview

Norwich City travel to Scotland this weekend to conclude their pre-season campaign with two matches in successive days against Celtic and Hibernian.

Dean Smith will field two separate teams in both games in order to get 90 minutes into his squad ahead of the Championship opener away to Cardiff next weekend.

Hundreds of Canaries supporters are expected to travel north to take in the matches, with all of the squad expected to be on show in the two games.

City remain unbeaten in their warm-up schedule so far and hope to conclude their pre-season with two positive performances.

Smith is a fan of arranging two games across the final weekend of pre-season in order to get one final look at his squad. During his spell at Aston Villa, they faced RB Leipzig over two days in Germany before the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

Ahead of the weekend north of the border, Smith has outlined why this will represent an important few days in their build-up to the Championship.

"The hardest part for me is balancing teams during pre-season," Smith said.

"I like to have the last two games back to back to get 90 minutes into all the players. We have to find the right balance to make sure we're really competitive in two tasty games.

"It will be great for some players going to Parkhead for the first time and playing in front of a lot of fans in a great stadium. It will be a good atmosphere.

"Then Easter Road on the Sunday as well. I want to see more of what we did in the second half (at Cambridge) and less of what we did in the first."

These matches represent the last chance for players to stake their claim to be in the City's boss thoughts for the Cardiff game. Although much of the side is finalised, Smith insists there are still places up for grabs.

"There are places to play for still but in all the games that I'm taking in, there's a team shape in my mind ahead of Cardiff."

