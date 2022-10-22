No blame game for City chief

Interview

Norwich City will be backed by another large travelling support at Sheffield United - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Playing the blame game is not going to dig Dean Smith and Norwich City out of a Championship rut.

Smith opted for collective responsibility to package a third straight league defeat against Luton Town in midweek, as he looked to a pick-me-up on Saturday at Sheffield United.

Ben Gibson’s long-awaited return to the starting line up was marred by a costly turnover that triggered Carlton Morris’ winner.

“I've seen Ben get blamed for that goal, no chance he should get blamed for that,” said Smith. “He took a heavy touch on the halfway line, but we've still got four men behind the ball.

"Mistakes happen in games, every game you watch, and normally you would be helped out by your team mates in that situation. Ben didn’t. But defensively there's many things that we should have done to make sure that they didn't score.

“I actually thought he was having a really good performance. I certainly don't look at one mistake in the middle of the pitch when there's four men behind us and say, that's a big mistake, that's caused a goal, because it wasn't.

"There are lots of times you turn over a ball in a game where the opposition don’t score. I don't know the lad who scored personally (Morris) but obviously a lot of the lads here do, and he should never have been able to come on to his right foot."

Luton were the latest side to successful frustrate the Canaries.

“We study the trends in the games we play all the time. An awful lot of teams are trying to stop us playing out from the back, from the goalkeeper at goal kicks,” said Smith. “But once we do get out then they drop into a low block.

"If we can build better from the goalkeeper, then we've got a better chance of getting at their back three, which is more common at this level than not.

"When we have good possession we've got to certainly work better to get through a deep block than we did at times against Luton.

“They stuck eight in and around their own box, and if you look at the average map of where our players were positioned eight were in the opposition half, which tells you about the flow of that game.”

Dimi Giannoulis looks poised to replace the suspended Kenny McLean at left-back, with fitness concerns lingering over Sam Byram.

City lost their appeal to overturn the Scot's red card for a swinging arm on Tom Lockyer, who now starts the first of a three-game ban.

“It'd be a push to start him. He's been out a long time since the Wigan game. But needs must I suppose," said Smith, speaking prior to confirmation McLean's red card had been upheld. “I've not faced a situation like this where we've had 15 games of a season and I've lost five players who can play left back. We've got a cemetery on the whiteboard for the left backs at the moment.

Kieran Dowell is ruled out with laryngitis, after being withdrawn in the warm up in midweek. Isaac Hayden featured for the final stages against the Hatters but Smith is still weighing up when he is ready to start.

“I said the other day he's got 45 minutes in him (at Watford) and then 10 minutes under his belt over the last two games. It’d be a push to put him in,” he said. “A bit like Dimi somebody who hasn't played a lot of football, and he hasn't had a pre-season as such as well."

Josh Sargent has overcome a leg injury to be in contention for Norwich City's trip to Sheffield United - Credit: PA

Josh Sargent has been passed fit after a leg issue led to his half-time exit. Sargent has been one of few stand outs for Smith so far, and will be a key figure at Bramall Lane.

“I think it's a great game," he said. "A great stadium to go and play football, and I think the fans make a huge amount of noise there.”