Smith launches staunch City defence

Interview

Dean Smith is convinced he will deliver Championship promotion for Norwich City.

The Canaries’ head to Sheffield United on Saturday on the back of three straight defeats, and a toxic reaction from many home fans at Carrow Road to the midweek 1-0 loss against Luton.

The Blades have also stumbled of late, with no wins in their last five, after the duo had threatened to set the pace at the top.

“It's funny, they are having a little bit of a fallow period, but we're having an absolute disaster. It does make it quite amusing at times,” said Smith. “I can't control the narrative when we lose football games, I've always understood that. I've been in this game long enough to know that.

"I’ve been here 11 months and you should know me well enough by now. After we won six games on the spin I didn't have my pom poms running around the pitch, so losing three games on the spin I'm not going to be walking around with the bottom lip on the floor.

"It's not the way I am. I have confidence in the players, I've got great belief in the players that we've got. And I firmly believe this group will get promoted this season."

Smith went on the front foot on Friday with a staunch defence of his squad.

“It's not me being bullish, because I'm just plucking figures out of thin air. We actually are having the second most shots in the league, we are actually causing the opposition problems, and we are having more possession than any other teams we play against,” he said. “Apart from the first half against Watford, where we were really poor and off our game, we should have beaten Luton and Preston.

“You look at xG (expected goals statistic) and that will tell you exactly the same. So it'd be wrong for me to go in and batter the lads because they get beat 1-0 against a team that in the first half against us had 0.03 opportunities on our goal.

"I thought we had more control of the game on Tuesday than maybe I expected against what I thought would be a front foot Luton team, in our faces.

"I didn't expect us to have as much comfortable possession and control of the game. But our quality in the final third just let us down.”