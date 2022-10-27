PRESSER: Norwich City v Stoke City

Press conference

Dean Smith will deliver his press conference from Colney at 9am this morning. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith will preview Norwich City’s Championship game against Stoke City - and we will bring you all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

City return to Carrow Road hoping to avoid a toxic atmosphere after recording one win in eight matches and residing outside of the top six.

Four defeats in five have ramped up the pressure on Smith, with some feeling a win is a necessity this weekend to ease speculation surrounding his position.

Smith will also provide an update on the latest fitness news, with Kieran Dowell missing Tuesday's trip to Burnley as he continued his recovery from laryngitis.

Max Aarons was forced off with 'dizziness' during the clash at Turf Moor whilst Dimi Giannoulis missed the game with a cracked rib.

Defender Ben Gibson has had a scan on a stiff knee suffered after City's draw with Sheffield United with Jonathan Tomkinson the only remaining fit centre back alongside Grant Hanley.

Kenny McLean will miss the game through suspension but return to the squad as Norwich welcome QPR to Carrow Road on Tuesday night.

Andrew Omobamidele is out for 'two to three weeks' after suffering ankle ligament damage in the recent defeat at Watford. But the Republic of Ireland does not require surgery.

Smith confirmed last week that effectively means he will not feature again until the other side of the domestic World Cup break.

Adam Idah is on track to return to light training early next month, following exploratory knee surgery in late-September.

Jacob Sorensen (foot) is out of a protective boot but 'still some way away' from consideration, and Jon Rowe (shin) is with the rehab team.

- Follow the key lines from the press conference, with full reaction and build up on Pink Un+ to tomorrow's game against Alex Neil's Stoke