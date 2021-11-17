WATCH: Dean Smith's first City press conference

Live

Dean Smith will be officially unveiled as Norwich City boss at Carrow Road - Credit: PA

Dean Smith is officially unveiled as Norwich City head coach at Carrow Road on Wednesday - and we will bring you all the key lines first from his opening press conference.

Smith will address the media, alongside sporting director Stuart Webber, on his first full day in charge since being appointed as Daniel Farke's replacement on Monday morning.

The ex-Aston Villa chief signed a two-and-a-half year deal to take over at the Canaries eight days on from his Villa Park dismissal.

Craig Shakespeare has followed him to Norfolk as his assistant head coach.

Smith will be pressed on his plans and early thoughts on the Norwich playing squad ahead of Saturday's Premier League resumption against Southampton following the international break.

Paddy Davitt, Dave Freezer and the Pinkun team are present at Carrow Road to bring you all the headline news from Smith and Webber's briefing, scheduled to start from 1pm onwards.

Follow the blog in the window above.

