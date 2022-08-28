'I want them to be annoyed' - Smith on tough calls

Interview

Kieran Dowell endured a frustrating afternoon, along with the rest of the Norwich City midfield, but the Canaries still ground out a 1-0 Championship win at Sunderland - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith insisted he will never shy away from the tough calls to turn Norwich City into serious Championship promotion contenders, after Saturday’s hard-fought 1-0 win at Sunderland.

Milot Rashica, Adam Idah and Jordan Hugill all travelled but missed out on the matchday squad, as Josh Sargent’s purple patch continued to seal a third straight league win.

Smith was quick to dismiss suggestions following the victory Rashica’s eye-catching omission was related to a late transfer window move, ahead of Thursday’s deadline.

Norwich’s strength in depth turned the match at the Stadium of Light with a triple substitution, but the City chief admits it is not easy to leave frontline options out.

“They're always difficult conversations, but conversations that I have to have with the players,” he said. “They certainly won't be short of game time because the games come thick and fast at this level. We're playing again on Tuesday.

"We've got midweek games now until the international break. It's a really busy period.

“They have brought the Burnley game forward to the Friday now as well so there's loads and loads of games coming up. There will be players that are sat in the stands, and I don't want them to be happy to be in the stands.

"I want them to be annoyed and I want them to try and prove to me why they should be the team.

Smith did concede Norwich must sharpen up to maintain their upward curve after a bruising trip to Wearside.

“That is probably the worst we have played without the ball this season,” he said. “If we had shown a bit more composure at times we could have had better chances, but they had some big ones. We showed a little bit of quality with the goal.

"It was hard work, first half, and we made it too stretched. We never got up the pitch enough but the subs allowed us to get in their half and move it like we can do.

“We couldn’t get to grips with it in midfield. They had more legs than us. But it showed the quality and depth in the squad. They were good at their pressing and harrying but if you take three, four, five touches you give them a chance to put the pressure on.

"The times we did move it one and two touch we created some good opportunities and that was the message at half-time.

“We have played better than that and lost games. We know we can be better and show quality on the ball.”

Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey caught the eye in a second half cameo capped by the assist for the in form Sargent.

“He is delivering. He is getting into really good positions and he is a handful,” said the City boss. “The pleasing thing for me was he scored from the right as well which showed he is very adaptable and he can play down the middle or wider.

“I thought all three subs made a difference. AJ took a really good weighted pass and made the right decision. I believe that is his first assist in senior professional football and I was really pleased with his contribution.”