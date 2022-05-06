Smith bullish on Pukki future amid Turkish transfer link

News

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki is being linked again with a move to Turkey - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith poured cold water on reported summer transfer interest from Turkish club Fenerbahce around Norwich City's star striker Teemu Pukki.

Smith expects Pukki to be leading the line for the Canaries back in the Championship, after reports on Thursday the club's master marksman is being tracked by the Turkish heavyweights.

City confirmed recently they would exercise a 12-month option to keep the prolific striker at Carrow Road for at least another campaign.

But Turkish media outlet, Takvim, claim Fenerbahce have added Pukki to their summer watch list.

💥💥"Fenerbahçe'den Teemu Pukki bombası."



🗣 Takvim pic.twitter.com/NIBYpUiNOK — Fener Global (@FenerGlobalOrgg) May 6, 2022

Pukki has been touted with a move to Turkey in the past and is sure to be the subject of transfer speculation this summer, after notching 10 Premier League goals in another top flight relegation season.

"I envisage Teemu Pukki kicking off the new season with Norwich City," was Smith's curt reply at Colney on Friday, when asked about the prospect of clubs trying to test City's resolve to hang onto the striker this summer.

Fenerbahce are on course to finish second in the Turkish Super Lig.