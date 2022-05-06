Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

News

Smith bullish on Pukki future amid Turkish transfer link

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 9:54 AM May 6, 2022
Updated: 9:55 AM May 6, 2022
Norwich City's Teemu Pukki is being linked again with a move to Turkey

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki is being linked again with a move to Turkey - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith poured cold water on reported summer transfer interest from Turkish club Fenerbahce around Norwich City's star striker Teemu Pukki.

Smith expects Pukki to be leading the line for the Canaries back in the Championship, after reports on Thursday the club's master marksman is being tracked by the Turkish heavyweights.  

City confirmed recently they would exercise a 12-month option to keep the prolific striker at Carrow Road for at least another campaign.

But Turkish media outlet, Takvim, claim Fenerbahce have added Pukki to their summer watch list.

Pukki has been touted with a move to Turkey in the past and is sure to be the subject of transfer speculation this summer, after notching 10 Premier League goals in another top flight relegation season.

"I envisage Teemu Pukki kicking off the new season with Norwich City," was Smith's curt reply at Colney on Friday, when asked about the prospect of clubs trying to test City's resolve to hang onto the striker this summer.

Fenerbahce are on course to finish second in the Turkish Super Lig.

Norwich City Transfer News
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Wes Hoolahan celebrates his 10th goal for Norwich City with Gary Doherty in a 2-0 win over Tranmere

Ginger Pele, yo-yo-ing and Wes Hoolahan: My Norwich City story so far

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City joint majority shareholder Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones at Aston Villa

Columnist

Di Cunningham: Words don't come easy to me...

Di Cunningham

person
Norwich City youngster Josh Martin finished his season on loan at Doncaster in prolific goalscoring form

Loan review

Martin presses City claims with late-season goalscoring burst

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Pa

Interview

City boss gives his verdict on prospects for next season

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon